Ice Spice's Friend Breaks Silence On Viral McDonald's Fight

BY Cole Blake
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Nov 18, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; American rapper Ice Spice sits courtside during the third quarter between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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Ice Spice previously addressed the incident at McDonald's with a statement from her attorney, Bradford Cohen.

Ice Spice's friend, who was with her at the McDonald’s where a fan slapped her over the weekend, has broken her silence on the incident in a post on Instagram. In doing so, she shared a screenshot of a tweet that reads: "i woulda been pissed if i was ice spice like ofc n****s wanna fight me on the day when it's my white friend's turn to hang out with me."

Footage of the altercation originally surfaced on Friday, showing a fan walking up to Ice Spice and slapping her while she was dining at the fast-food restaurant. She and the friend were chatting in a booth, enjoying their meal, when the fan approached them.

After the slap, another group stepped in to prevent a fight. “Let me fight the bi—,” Ice said in response. “Let me fight her. On your momma, let me fight her. Let me fight the bi—. Why would you want to fight me? Are you a bi—? You’re 120 pounds, let’s get at it then! Y’all think because a bi— famous… F— you mean, what happened? Where she at?”

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Ice Spice Slap Video

Ice’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, previously addressed the incident in a statement. “The unprovoked attack on my client has been reported to the LAPD and we will be pursuing any and all criminal and civil avenues to hold the perpetrators responsible for their actions,” he told Billboard. “We are also exploring holding the location responsible for their apparent lack of appropriate security.”

“Not to mention that the individuals involved obviously did not realize that we would get the video from inside the McDonald’s where the unprovoked attack occurred,” he continued. “They then turned their cameras on after the initial attack as if to set our client up, and as they say on the video to ‘go viral.’ The only thing that will be going viral for them is their mugshots.”

The fan in question spoke about the incident with TMZ, telling the outlet: “Ice Spice was just being rude. She was like, ‘Why are you over here? You could leave.' Then she calls me a bi—. So after she calls me a bi—, I hit her.”

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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