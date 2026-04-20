Ice Spice's Friend Breaks Silence On Viral McDonald's Fight

Ice Spice's friend, who was with her at the McDonald’s where a fan slapped her over the weekend, has broken her silence on the incident in a post on Instagram. In doing so, she shared a screenshot of a tweet that reads: "i woulda been pissed if i was ice spice like ofc n****s wanna fight me on the day when it's my white friend's turn to hang out with me."

Footage of the altercation originally surfaced on Friday, showing a fan walking up to Ice Spice and slapping her while she was dining at the fast-food restaurant. She and the friend were chatting in a booth, enjoying their meal, when the fan approached them.

After the slap, another group stepped in to prevent a fight. “Let me fight the bi—,” Ice said in response. “Let me fight her. On your momma, let me fight her. Let me fight the bi—. Why would you want to fight me? Are you a bi—? You’re 120 pounds, let’s get at it then! Y’all think because a bi— famous… F— you mean, what happened? Where she at?”

Ice Spice Slap Video

Ice’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, previously addressed the incident in a statement. “The unprovoked attack on my client has been reported to the LAPD and we will be pursuing any and all criminal and civil avenues to hold the perpetrators responsible for their actions,” he told Billboard. “We are also exploring holding the location responsible for their apparent lack of appropriate security.”

“Not to mention that the individuals involved obviously did not realize that we would get the video from inside the McDonald’s where the unprovoked attack occurred,” he continued. “They then turned their cameras on after the initial attack as if to set our client up, and as they say on the video to ‘go viral.’ The only thing that will be going viral for them is their mugshots.”