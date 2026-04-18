DJ Akademiks Blasts Ice Spice's Team For Letting McDonald's Fight Happen

Ice Spice recently took advantage of her McDonald's fight with a fan to promote upcoming new music and shout out her former pre-fame employer, Wendy's. But one person using the opportunity to question Spice's team is DJ Akademiks, who reacted to the situation during his livestream last night (Friday, April 17).

Via Twitter, he called out the "Naked" collaborator's team and her friend for allowing this fight to happen and wondered why she didn't have security. The commentator also advised against eating in public as a celebrity.

"Ice spice need security or a boyfriend…" he wrote. "Idk who she wit but the fact she was even allowed to fade 1v1 is egregious… id fire everybody on my team even the mfs that weren’t there. Cant have the queen squabbling no time. Going to McDonald’s and sitting down eating inside as a celeb without security ain’t even no side quest .. n***a that’s a death wish! Drive thru or DoorDash only !! Ice spice need a Lul Timm on the squad.. an ugly bih that got all the badges them h*es earn from squabbling on Baddies. Or she need a DESS DIOR friend.. a bih that putting s**t to bed!"

Ice Spice Attacked

During Akademiks' livestream caught by his DJ Akademiks TV page on Instagram, he got more specific with his takes. "Ice, you can't have your back to the door," he expressed. "Where's your security? Why are you sitting inside? Why are you at a McDonald's? You should be on some type of app or a drive-thru. Why are you in an establishment where you can't see the entire spot to scope it out, so you can't see literally what's coming at you?"

"If I was Ice, I don't care if [the friend who was with her] was my hairdresser, my makeup, you fired," DJ Akademiks said of Spice's friend, as caught by DJ Akademiks TV. She was sitting with the femcee when the woman who attacked her pulled up.