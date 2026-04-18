DJ Akademiks Blasts Ice Spice's Team For Letting McDonald's Fight Happen

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
DJ Akademiks Blasts Ice Spice Team Letting McDonalds Fight Happen
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 05: Ice Spice attends the NYLON House At Miami Art Week on December 05, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Udo Salters Photography/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
DJ Akademiks is one of many fans who were shocked at Ice Spice fighting back against a fan who slapped her at a McDonald's this week.

Ice Spice recently took advantage of her McDonald's fight with a fan to promote upcoming new music and shout out her former pre-fame employer, Wendy's. But one person using the opportunity to question Spice's team is DJ Akademiks, who reacted to the situation during his livestream last night (Friday, April 17).

Via Twitter, he called out the "Naked" collaborator's team and her friend for allowing this fight to happen and wondered why she didn't have security. The commentator also advised against eating in public as a celebrity.

"Ice spice need security or a boyfriend…" he wrote. "Idk who she wit but the fact she was even allowed to fade 1v1 is egregious… id fire everybody on my team even the mfs that weren’t there. Cant have the queen squabbling no time. Going to McDonald’s and sitting down eating inside as a celeb without security ain’t even no side quest .. n***a that’s a death wish! Drive thru or DoorDash only !! Ice spice need a Lul Timm on the squad.. an ugly bih that got all the badges them h*es earn from squabbling on Baddies. Or she need a DESS DIOR friend.. a bih that putting s**t to bed!"

Read More: Usher & Chris Brown Songs We Need To Hear On Their R&B Tour

Ice Spice Attacked

During Akademiks' livestream caught by his DJ Akademiks TV page on Instagram, he got more specific with his takes. "Ice, you can't have your back to the door," he expressed. "Where's your security? Why are you sitting inside? Why are you at a McDonald's? You should be on some type of app or a drive-thru. Why are you in an establishment where you can't see the entire spot to scope it out, so you can't see literally what's coming at you?"

"If I was Ice, I don't care if [the friend who was with her] was my hairdresser, my makeup, you fired," DJ Akademiks said of Spice's friend, as caught by DJ Akademiks TV. She was sitting with the femcee when the woman who attacked her pulled up.

"You ain't getting another f***ing coin from me," he continued. "Looking like you got front row seats. You allowing this chick to run up on Ice like it's a one-on-one combo. I don't care if you're a makeup artist. B***h, you better find somebody else to make up your earnings. You ain't getting s**t more. I would've fired everybody on the team. The n***as there and the ones not there. Where's the security at?"

Read More: Kanye West Doesn’t Need Redemption—He Needs To Be Held Accountable

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Comments 0