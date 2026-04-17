Ice Spice's McDonald's Attacker Explains Fight While Cleotrapa Chimes In

Ice Spice might be pursuing legal action after a fan attacked her at a Hollywood McDonald's earlier this week. Footage of the brawl surfaced today (Friday, April 17), and TMZ reportedly spoke with Vayah, the woman that got into a fight with the rapper. In addition, the star's former friend Cleotrapa also spoke out about this.

As caught by No Jumper on Instagram, Vayah said a friend told her that Spice was in the restaurant, which led her to go over to her and her friend to give them compliments. The fan claimed the femcee "immediately" became rude and told her to leave. Vayah claimed she asked Spice where she was from, and told her to forget about her New York roots in Los Angeles territory. She told Spice to not be disrespectful to locals and said she could've politely declined to engage instead of being rude.

Vayah claimed the Bronx artist called her a "b***h," which led to the attack. Her friends then escorted her out of the McDonald's, and she claims Spice went outside to fight with her by her car. They fought again, with Vayah claiming Spice destroyed one of her friends' phones. She said she doesn't have any further beef with Spice, but won't support her anymore.

Ice Spice's Fight

"The unprovoked attack on my client has been reported to the LAPD and we will be pursuing any and all avenues to hold the perpetrators responsible for their actions, including criminally and civilly," the "Naked" collaborator's attorney Bradford Cohen reportedly stated about the McDonald's fight. "We are also exploring holding the location responsible for their lack of appropriate security."

What's more is that Ice Spice's former friend also addressed this. As caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, Cleotrapa let off some reactions on Twitter about this. However, she doesn't seem to blame Spice. Rather, Cleo seemed to take issue with her friend who was with her at the time of the attack, blasting her for not defending her then and there.