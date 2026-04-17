Ice Spice's McDonald's Attacker Explains Fight While Cleotrapa Chimes In

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Ice Spice McDonalds Attacker Explains Cleotrapa Chimes In
Ice Spice performs in the Mojave tent at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April 13, 2024. © Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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For those unaware, Cleotrapa previously accused her former friend Ice Spice and her team of mistreating her during a tour.

Ice Spice might be pursuing legal action after a fan attacked her at a Hollywood McDonald's earlier this week. Footage of the brawl surfaced today (Friday, April 17), and TMZ reportedly spoke with Vayah, the woman that got into a fight with the rapper. In addition, the star's former friend Cleotrapa also spoke out about this.

As caught by No Jumper on Instagram, Vayah said a friend told her that Spice was in the restaurant, which led her to go over to her and her friend to give them compliments. The fan claimed the femcee "immediately" became rude and told her to leave. Vayah claimed she asked Spice where she was from, and told her to forget about her New York roots in Los Angeles territory. She told Spice to not be disrespectful to locals and said she could've politely declined to engage instead of being rude.

Vayah claimed the Bronx artist called her a "b***h," which led to the attack. Her friends then escorted her out of the McDonald's, and she claims Spice went outside to fight with her by her car. They fought again, with Vayah claiming Spice destroyed one of her friends' phones. She said she doesn't have any further beef with Spice, but won't support her anymore.

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Ice Spice's Fight

"The unprovoked attack on my client has been reported to the LAPD and we will be pursuing any and all avenues to hold the perpetrators responsible for their actions, including criminally and civilly," the "Naked" collaborator's attorney Bradford Cohen reportedly stated about the McDonald's fight. "We are also exploring holding the location responsible for their lack of appropriate security."

What's more is that Ice Spice's former friend also addressed this. As caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, Cleotrapa let off some reactions on Twitter about this. However, she doesn't seem to blame Spice. Rather, Cleo seemed to take issue with her friend who was with her at the time of the attack, blasting her for not defending her then and there.

For those unaware, Ice Spice and Cleotrapa fell out due to the latter's allegations that the former mistreated her on tour. But it seems like this situation doesn't involve that.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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