wendys
- RandomWendy's Announces New Frosty Flavor, Takes Shot At CompetitorsWendy's is dropping the "highly anticipated" new Frosty flavor for this summer only.By Rex Provost
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Tweets Red Lobster & Wendy's, Barbz Attack Both RestaurantsAfter complaining about her sauces, Nicki's dedicated fanbase made their presence felt.By Erika Marie
- MusicWendy's Trolls MGK With Savage Eminem ReferenceWhen it comes to the Rap Devil and the Rap God's epic duel, Wendy's makes it abundantly clear where their loyalties lie. By Mitch Findlay
- CrimeWendy’s Arsonist Natalie White Is Girlfriend Of Rayshard Brooks: ReportAccused Wendy's arsonist Natalie White is confirmed to be Rayshard Brooks' girlfriend, via White's lawyer.By O.I.
- CrimePolice Arrest Suspect In Wendy's Arson After Rayshard Brooks' MurderNatalie White, the suspect in burning down an Atlanta Wendys, has been arrested by police.By Aron A.
- CrimeOfficer Who Killed Rayshard Brooks Has History Of Conduct ComplaintsThe Atlanta Police Department has released Garrett Rolfe's disciplinary record, revealing a lengthy history of conduct complaints. By Noah John
- CrimeAtlanta Police Release Rayshard Brooks 911 CallAtlanta Police have released the 911 call leading up to the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy's drive-thru. By Noah John
- CrimeAtlanta Police Officer Fired After Rayshard Brooks KillingBodycam footage of Rayshard Brooks' murder has been released.By Aron A.
- PoliticsProtesters Set Fire To Wendy's Where Rayshard Brooks Was KilledProtesters have set fire to the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed Friday night.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureWendy's Restaurant To Donate $500K To "Social Justice" After #WendysIsOverWendy's went viral yesterday (June 2) after it was shared that one of the company's franchisees donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Donald Trump's presidential re-election campaign.By Erika Marie
- Pop Culture#WendysIsOver Trends After Food Chain CEO Donates To Trump's Campaign#WendysIsOver began to trend after a report surfaced claiming that the company's CEO donated $440K to Trump's re-election campaign.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureWendy's Locations Aren't Serving Burgers Due To Meat ShortageThe national meat shortage has hit Wendy's.By Rose Lilah