Ice Spice Dazzles Fans With A New Thirst Trap In A Pink Bra

Ice Spice is no stranger to social media attention. Both her tweets and Instagram posts tend to get viral attention from pretty much the moment she posts them. That was the case yesterday when she shared four new photos of an elaborate pink outfit and her trademark “Princess” chain. The pink fit and layers of pink accessories had fellow celebrities in the comments stunned. Kali Uchis, Steffelon Don, Flo Milli, and many more turned up to show the “Munch” rapper some love. The post has already garnered over 1.6 million likes on Instagram.

Recently Ice Spice was honored with the R&B/Hip-Hop rookie of the year award from Billboard. During her speech fans believed the took another shot at Latto, who she’s beefed with before. Spice said “and to my fans, thank you to my fans” with a cadence that reminded many of a viral Latto moment at the BET Awards earlier this year. When Spice released the deluxe edition of her Like… EP earlier this year it featured a handful of new songs with lyrics that took aim at Latto.

Ice Spice Slaying In New Pics

Billboard honoring Ice Spice is no surprise given how successful the rapper has been on the Hot 100. She’s already scored 4 top 10 hits this year including “Boys A liar Pt. 2” with Pinkpantheress, “Karma” with Taylor Swift, and “Princess Diana” and “Barbie World.” On this week’s charts “Barbie World” is still in the top 10 while “Karma” is still in the top 20. Her new single “Deli” also sits just outside the top 50 this week.

“Deli” also got Ice Spice into some controversy. The single was released with an accompanying music video. In the video, Spice recruited an underage TikTok star to twerk on a counter in front of other dancers. The move proved very controversial among her fanbase online. What do you think of Ice Spice’s newest Instagram thirst traps? Let us know in the comment section below.

