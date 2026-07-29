Ice Spice Releases New Fragrance 'In Ha Mood'

Ice Spice just added another title to her resume. The Bronx rapper is now officially in the beauty business. Her debut fragrance, called In Ha Mood, is finally here.

The scent dropped through a live TikTok Shop event with Ulta Beauty. Ice Spice hosted the whole thing herself. Fans got to watch the launch happen in real time. That's the kind of rollout that fits her Gen Z fanbase perfectly.

The name pulls straight from her own music catalog. In Ha Mood was a single off her 2023 debut EP, Like...? Turning a fan-favorite track into a fragrance name is a smart move. It gives the product built-in nostalgia before anyone even smells it.

As for the scent itself, it leans fruity and floral. Notes include raspberry, pear, rose, and magnolia up top. Vanilla and amber round things out underneath. It's described as confident and noticeable, which tracks with her whole vibe.

The packaging matches that energy too. The bottle comes in a sculptural pink design. Butterfly details wrap around the neck, along with her signature "IS" initials. It's very Y2K themed, which is basically Ice Spice's entire aesthetic.

Ice Spice Launches Fragrance

This whole rollout comes from a partnership with Revlon. The deal was actually announced back in May of last year. Revlon has a long history with celebrity fragrances. Names like Christina Aguilera and Elizabeth Taylor came before her.

For Revlon, this also marks something bigger. The brand is leaning back into celebrity partnerships after a rough stretch. Ice Spice becoming their new face is a serious statement.

Pricing stays accessible across three different sizes. A travel size runs $28, while the full bottle hits $79. That range makes it easy for fans to jump in at any budget.