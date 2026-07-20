Ice Spice's Latest Fortnite Skin Leaks Online

Ice Spice is coming back to "Fortnite," and it appears as though her latest skin was part of the latest datamine leak.

It's a pretty simple design that will supposedly come with a "Big Guy" emote. However, at this time, there is no release date for the skin. Instead, gamers are going to have to wait for this to be announced by Epic Games themselves.

This pop culture relevance has put her back on the radar of Epic Games, the developers of Fortnite. Ice Spice has received her very own Fortnite skins in the past, and now, she is about to get another one.

Recently, Ice Spice delivered a viral hit, "Big Guy," as part of the latest SpongeBob SquarePants movie. The success of this song revitalized Ice Spice's music career, even if she hasn't capitalized with another single. Overall, the track was proof that she can still make catchy songs that resonate with the way people consume music in the modern day.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!