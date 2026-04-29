Jack Harlow Responds To Ice Spice's Thirst Trap

Jack Harlow is an artist who has acquired some widespread criticism as of late. Following the release of his album MONICA, there was this sense that Harlow was becoming a bit too comfortable. For instance, in an interview, he claimed that he was "getting blacker." These comments did not go over well, and subsequently, his album missed the mark.

Despite these recent shortcomings, there is no doubt that Jack Harlow is a unique personality who can be funny on social media. Case in point, he will sometimes shoot his shot at celebrities in some slick ways. The latest person he did this to is none other than Ice Spice.

Recently, Ice Spice took a thirst trap of herself, which eventually went viral all throughout social media. This subsequently sparked an Instagram re-post from Harlow, who captioned the photo by saying, "This woman is truly iconic... one of my favorite artists to come out this decade."

Jack Harlow Thinks He's Slick

Speaking of Ice Spice, it's been a while since we heard new music from the artist. Of course, her debut album Y2K was the source of lots of discourse, with some calling the album an absolute disaster. However, the song for the recent SpongeBob movie turned out to be a smash hit, even if it was because of the overall meme potential.

Becoming a viral sensation can be difficult for a young artist's career. Ice Spice's early momentum was impressive to watch. She immediately became friends and collaborators with Taylor Swift. She even went to the Super Bowl to watch Travis Kelce get his third ring.