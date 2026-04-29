Jack Harlow Responds To Ice Spice's Thirst Trap

BY Alexander Cole
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Louisville rap artist Jack Harlow smiled while looking over the crowd during the Rich Homie Quan set on the Garden stage at the
Louisville rap artist Jack Harlow smiled while looking over the crowd during the Rich Homie Quan set on the Garden stage at the Gazebo Festival in Louisville, Ky. on Saturday May 25, 2024. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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Ice Spice dropped a thirst trap on Tuesday night, and Jack Harlow responded in a way that is already garnering some laughs.

Jack Harlow is an artist who has acquired some widespread criticism as of late. Following the release of his album MONICA, there was this sense that Harlow was becoming a bit too comfortable. For instance, in an interview, he claimed that he was "getting blacker." These comments did not go over well, and subsequently, his album missed the mark.

Despite these recent shortcomings, there is no doubt that Jack Harlow is a unique personality who can be funny on social media. Case in point, he will sometimes shoot his shot at celebrities in some slick ways. The latest person he did this to is none other than Ice Spice.

Recently, Ice Spice took a thirst trap of herself, which eventually went viral all throughout social media. This subsequently sparked an Instagram re-post from Harlow, who captioned the photo by saying, "This woman is truly iconic... one of my favorite artists to come out this decade."

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Jack Harlow Thinks He's Slick

Speaking of Ice Spice, it's been a while since we heard new music from the artist. Of course, her debut album Y2K was the source of lots of discourse, with some calling the album an absolute disaster. However, the song for the recent SpongeBob movie turned out to be a smash hit, even if it was because of the overall meme potential.

Becoming a viral sensation can be difficult for a young artist's career. Ice Spice's early momentum was impressive to watch. She immediately became friends and collaborators with Taylor Swift. She even went to the Super Bowl to watch Travis Kelce get his third ring.

Now, the hype has died down, and Spice must look for a way to reinvent herself. It is going to be an interesting development for her, and we are interested to see how this plays out. Ice Spice has proven that she can make a hit. Whether or not she can do it consistently depends entirely on her motivation.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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