Jack Harlow Makes Hilarious Confession About Viral “SNL” Skit

Jack Harlow has faced no shortage of clowning since the release of his fourth studio album, Monica. He dropped the project last month, and critics believe it left a lot to be desired. During the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, Ben Marshall even dressed up as the 28-year-old for the show's "Weekend Update" segment.

The segment has gotten a lot of love from viewers online, and recently, Harlow took to his Instagram Story to address it. According to him, Marshall's impression was pretty convincing. So much so, in fact, that he tricked Harlow's own relative.

"My aunt texted me and told me she was proud of me for going on SNL and addressing everything," he revealed, as seen in a screenshot shared by Pop Base on Twitter/X. "My aunt That I am related to Actually thought that was me."

Jack Harlow Monica Controversy

News of Harlow's confession comes just a few weeks after he appeared on the New York Times' "Popcast," where he opened up about his newest work. He claimed that he "got Blacker" on Monica, raising eyebrows among viewers.

"I think I love Black music," he explained. "I love the sound of Black music. Of course, I'm hyper-aware of the politics of today, that safer landing spot that a lot of my white contemporaries have found. Of course, it appealed to me to do something that I felt like, at a time when there's plenty of people expecting me to take some of the routes that y'all are taking, to take the route that not only might not be expected, but is also the one I genuinely want to take. So all the stars aligned in that way for me, to be honest."