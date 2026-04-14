Jack Harlow Makes Hilarious Confession About Viral “SNL” Skit

BY Caroline Fisher
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Jack Harlow Confession SNL
Rapper Jack Harlow poses on the 150th Kentucky Derby red carpet Saturday. May 04, 2024 Maggie Huber / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Ben Marshall did an impression of Jack Harlow on "Saturday Night Live" over the weekend, and recently, the performer weighed in.

Jack Harlow has faced no shortage of clowning since the release of his fourth studio album, Monica. He dropped the project last month, and critics believe it left a lot to be desired. During the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, Ben Marshall even dressed up as the 28-year-old for the show's "Weekend Update" segment.

The segment has gotten a lot of love from viewers online, and recently, Harlow took to his Instagram Story to address it. According to him, Marshall's impression was pretty convincing. So much so, in fact, that he tricked Harlow's own relative.

"My aunt texted me and told me she was proud of me for going on SNL and addressing everything," he revealed, as seen in a screenshot shared by Pop Base on Twitter/X. "My aunt That I am related to Actually thought that was me."

Read More: SNL Piles On Jack Harlow With Hilarious Skit About "Monica"

Jack Harlow Monica Controversy

News of Harlow's confession comes just a few weeks after he appeared on the New York Times' "Popcast," where he opened up about his newest work. He claimed that he "got Blacker" on Monica, raising eyebrows among viewers.

"I think I love Black music," he explained. "I love the sound of Black music. Of course, I'm hyper-aware of the politics of today, that safer landing spot that a lot of my white contemporaries have found. Of course, it appealed to me to do something that I felt like, at a time when there's plenty of people expecting me to take some of the routes that y'all are taking, to take the route that not only might not be expected, but is also the one I genuinely want to take. So all the stars aligned in that way for me, to be honest."

"I'm not going to pretend like what you're talking about, I was like, 'Huh, I guess you're right,'" he continued. "I knew that there were multiple things appealing about this route. But I also came to the decision, I'm proud to say, off of what feels good to my ear. I love R&B music. I love the sound of soft, intimate, melodic music. So I want to be understood. I want to write melodies that invite people to sing along."

Read More: Afrika Bambaataa’s Complicated Legacy Forces Hard Questions

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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