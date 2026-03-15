TDE's Punch Weighs In On Jack Harlow's "Got Blacker" Debate

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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TDE Punch Weighs In Jack Harlow Got Blacker Debate
Musician Jack Harlow arrives to give away 1000 pair of shoes to kids in the community at the United Way offices, Tuesday, Nov. 28 2023 in Louisville Ky. © Timothy D. Easley/Special to the Courier-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Jack Harlow said he "got Blacker" on his new album "Monica," and TDE's Punch is the latest to chime in on this controversial statement.

Jack Harlow diverted from hip-hop to more soulful and R&B-centric sounds on his new album Monica, and the result was a lot of fan debate. This ignited even more after Harlow said his music "got Blacker" during an interview, sparking controversy and debate that TDE's Punch is now weighing in on.

For those unaware, Harlow made these comments on The New York Times' "Popcast" program. "I love the sound of Black music," he expressed. "Of course, I'm hyper-aware of the politics of today, that safer landing spot that a lot of my white contemporaries have found. Of course, it appealed to me to do something that I felt like, at a time when there's plenty of people expecting me to take some of the routes that y'all are taking, to take the route that not only might not be expected, but is also the one I genuinely want to take. So all the stars aligned in that way for me, to be honest."

Many folks commended the sentiment and artistic direction, but many others criticized this perspective considering Jack's whiteness and accusations of appropriation. It seems like Punch might fall into the latter camp.

"Got Blacker is wild. How exactly does one get 'Blacker'?" he wrote on Twitter, as caught byComplex Music on Instagram.

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Why Did Jack Harlow Switch Genres?

In any case, this genre shift on Monica proved to be quite divisive. Still, the Kentucky rapper explained his reasoning a little more. "I'm not going to pretend like what you're talking about, I was like, 'Huh, I guess you're right,'" he added during this "Popcast" interview. "I knew that there were multiple things appealing about this route. But I also came to the decision, I'm proud to say, off of what feels good to my ear. I love R&B music. I love the sound of soft, intimate, melodic music. So I want to be understood. I want to write melodies that invite people to sing along."

Elsewhere during the interview, Jack Harlow addressed his inspirations. He said he comes from the "school of Drake," which is ironic when you think about TDE president Punch's response to that conversation.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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