TDE's Punch Weighs In On Jack Harlow's "Got Blacker" Debate

For those unaware, Harlow made these comments on The New York Times' "Popcast" program. "I love the sound of Black music," he expressed. "Of course, I'm hyper-aware of the politics of today, that safer landing spot that a lot of my white contemporaries have found. Of course, it appealed to me to do something that I felt like, at a time when there's plenty of people expecting me to take some of the routes that y'all are taking, to take the route that not only might not be expected, but is also the one I genuinely want to take. So all the stars aligned in that way for me, to be honest."

Many folks commended the sentiment and artistic direction, but many others criticized this perspective considering Jack's whiteness and accusations of appropriation. It seems like Punch might fall into the latter camp.

"Got Blacker is wild. How exactly does one get 'Blacker'?" he wrote on Twitter, as caught byComplex Music on Instagram.

Read More: Domani Has Always Been An Underrated Force In Hip Hop

Why Did Jack Harlow Switch Genres?

In any case, this genre shift on Monica proved to be quite divisive. Still, the Kentucky rapper explained his reasoning a little more. "I'm not going to pretend like what you're talking about, I was like, 'Huh, I guess you're right,'" he added during this "Popcast" interview. "I knew that there were multiple things appealing about this route. But I also came to the decision, I'm proud to say, off of what feels good to my ear. I love R&B music. I love the sound of soft, intimate, melodic music. So I want to be understood. I want to write melodies that invite people to sing along."