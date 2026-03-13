Monica – Album by Jack Harlow

Jack Harlow opens a new chapter with Monica, his latest album named after the legendary R&B singer Monica, signaling the sonic direction he’s leaning into this time around. The Louisville rapper’s fourth studio project sees him stepping further into a smoother, more soulful lane, drawing inspiration from the R&B records that shaped the genre through the 1990s and early 2000s. Across the nine-track release, Harlow moves away from some of the punchline-heavy raps that defined his earlier work and instead leans into warmer production and melodic moments.