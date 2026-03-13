Monica – Album by Jack Harlow

BY Tallie Spencer
Jack Harlow takes a soulful approach for new album 'Monica.'

Jack Harlow opens a new chapter with Monica, his latest album named after the legendary R&B singer Monica, signaling the sonic direction he’s leaning into this time around. The Louisville rapper’s fourth studio project sees him stepping further into a smoother, more soulful lane, drawing inspiration from the R&B records that shaped the genre through the 1990s and early 2000s. Across the nine-track release, Harlow moves away from some of the punchline-heavy raps that defined his earlier work and instead leans into warmer production and melodic moments.

Overall, Monica feels like a deliberate pivot. The album marks a moment where Harlow is refining his sound while introducing a new creative direction for the next phase of his career.

Release Date: March 13, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Monica

Tracklist for Monica
  1. Trade Places
  2. Lonesome
  3. Prague
  4. My Winter
  5. Move Along
  6. All Of My Friends
  7. Living Alone
  8. Against The Grain
  9. Say Hello
About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
