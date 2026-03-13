Monica – Album by Jack Harlow

Jack Harlow opens a new chapter with Monica, his latest album named after the legendary R&B singer Monica, signaling the sonic direction he’s leaning into this time around. The Louisville rapper’s fourth studio project sees him stepping further into a smoother, more soulful lane, drawing inspiration from the R&B records that shaped the genre through the 1990s and early 2000s. Across the nine-track release, Harlow moves away from some of the punchline-heavy raps that defined his earlier work and instead leans into warmer production and melodic moments.
Overall, Monica feels like a deliberate pivot. The album marks a moment where Harlow is refining his sound while introducing a new creative direction for the next phase of his career.
Release Date: March 13, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Monica
Tracklist for Monica
- Trade Places
- Lonesome
- Prague
- My Winter
- Move Along
- All Of My Friends
- Living Alone
- Against The Grain
- Say Hello