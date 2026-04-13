SNL Piles On Jack Harlow With Hilarious Skit About "Monica"

BY Zachary Horvath
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Louisville rap artist Jack Harlow smiled while looking over the crowd during the Rich Homie Quan set on the Garden stage at the Gazebo Festival in Louisville, Ky. on Saturday May 25, 2024 © Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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The internet had a great time ripping Jack Harlow for his "got Blacker" comment and "SNL" did what they do best: run with it.

Jack Harlow put a massive target on his back during the rollout of Monica when he said he felt he "got Blacker" with it. Shortly after that comment surfaced, it spread like wildfire on social media. It led to some funny and creative nicknames such as "D'Anglo," "Stevie Wonderbread," "Vanilla Rice," and more.

At the same time, the Louisville, Kentucky rapper and singer sparked backlash. For example, it really confused and irritated TDE's CEO, Punch. "Got Blacker is wild. How exactly does one get 'Blacker?'" he said on Twitter.

Overall, it was probably not the outcome Harlow wanted for this project, especially with his previous work, Jackman., dropping three years prior.

But it's the reality that he created for himself. It seems though that the 28-year-old has been a good sport about it or he's just ignoring the jokes and harsh criticisms.

However, it just got a whole lot more inescapable as Saturday Night Live decided to pile on this past weekend. During the fan-favorite "Weekend Update" segment with Colin Jost and Michael Che, "Jack Harlow" came on to discuss Monica and the conversations around it.

It's actually SNL cast member Ben Marshall. But even for those who have seen Harlow recently via interviews, his impersonation is eerily (but hilariously) spot on. It almost makes you do a double take.

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Jack Harlow Monica First Week Sales

From the way he talks, to his mannerisms, and to the neo-soul-inspired outfit that Harlow dons for album cover, it's all done really well. During the "interview," Marshall acknowledges all of the nicknames, listing out some of his favorites. He also tries to freestyle, which goes hysterically wrong as all he can muster is "Boop, boop-di-boop."

But to really hammer the joke home, Marshall plays up how he thinks Harlow would act around Black people. For example, he goes in for a dap but tries to kiss Che's hand in the process. "Can never get that part right," Marshall says.

He also explains he thinks R&B stands for. "Rhymin'-N'-Boppin'. Rural-N'-Blessed. Real-Nice-Boy. Raised Near (but not with) Black people."

Then, to put a bow on it all, Che drops the N-word after he tries to get Marhsall to recognize how Monica sounds like that derogatory word when you say it slowly.

While Harlow is still getting attention during this new album cycle, it mostly hasn't been positive, of course. That's also sadly applied to the first week sales, which saw the project fail to reach 20,000 units (19,217) and debut at 36 on the Hot 200.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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