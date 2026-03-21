Jack Harlow's "Monica" First Week Sales Projections Continue To Dwindle

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Jack Harlow Monica First Week Sales Projections Dwindle
Dec 17, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; American rapper Jack Harlow sits courtside during the second half in a game between the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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Jack Harlow's new album "Monica" dominated the timeline for his "got Blacker" comments, but that's not translating to commercial performance.

Jack Harlow took a new direction in his career on his new album Monica, but the more soulful and R&B-centric sound isn't translating into the first week sales numbers he's enjoyed in the past. According to Kurrco on Twitter, projections for this Billboard debut are even lower than previously anticipated.

Earlier this week, reports suggested that the new LP would land outside of the top 20 on the publication's albums chart and sell less than 26.5K album-equivalent units in its first week. Right before we get the official chart, though, updated first week sales projections paint a more disappointing picture for the Kentucky native... At least, commercially.

Sadly for Jack Harlow, critics are not kinder. Many big names and publications like Pitchfork and Anthony Fantano of The Needle Drop trashed Monica upon release. What's more is that Harlow's comments also tainted the rollout process, prioritizing discourse around his "got Blacker" remarks on his New York Times "Popcast" interview rather than the actual music. While this is not the best album drop by any means, his die-hards are confident in a comeback.

Read More: Jack Harlow’s “Monica” Problem Isn’t Just The Music

Jack Harlow's First Week Sales

As for Jack Harlow's updated first week sales projections for Monica, it will reportedly debut at No. 36 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with 19.2K album-equivalent units sold. By comparison, the debut studio album That's What They All Say sold 51K units at No. 5, Come Home The Kids Miss You sold 113K units at No. 3, and Jackman sold 35.5K at No. 8.

The biggest piece of context that may have impacted this commercial performance in some way is Jack Harlow's "got Blacker" comment. He made the remark on the aforementioned "Popcast" interview in reference to the R&B direction of Monica, which was tone-deaf for many folks.

Some folks continue to criticize Harlow's cultural sensitivity and assessment, whereas others just wanted more traditional hip-hop from him. Now, he will have to think about what may have gone wrong and course-correct with whatever inspires him next. Perhaps the next album will be a more significant and appreciable release, and Monica may have been an important lesson to learn.

Read More: Afroman Beat The Case—So Where Are Free Speech Warriors When Hip-Hop’s On Trial?

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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