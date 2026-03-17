Jack Harlow's "Monica" Gets Torn Apart By Pitchfork & Anthony Fantano

BY Cole Blake
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Syndication: The Courier-Journal
Musician Jack Harlow dresses a group of kids that are about to receive 1000 pair of shoes donated by the Jack Harlow Foundation and New Balance at the United Way offices, Tuesday, Nov. 28 2023 in Louisville Ky. © Timothy D. Easley/Special to the Courier-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Jack Harlow's newest album, "Monica," arrives after he faced backlash for an interview with The New York Times’ “Popcast" show.

Jack Harlow's new album, Monica, is being torn apart by critics following its release on Friday. The project, which sees Harlow transition to a neo-soul sound, received a 3.1 out of 10 from Pitchfork and 3 out of 10 from Anthony Fantano.

Pitchfork's Alphonse Pierre writes that Harlow's "sexless new album demonstrates a fundamental misunderstanding of neo-soul. His coffee shop crooning is a transparent exercise in personal rebranding." Readers mostly agreed, giving it a 4.7 with the site's new reader score feature.

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Unleashes On Jack Harlow's Neo-Soul Album

As for Anthony Fantano, he described the album as a "nothingburger." He argued that it'd be irrelevant if not for Harlow's rollout antics. "It's not an eventful album by any stretch of the imagination, and it really has panned out to be one of, like, the biggest nothingburger projects of 2026," he said in his review. "Like, if it weren't for the fact that Jack's rollout around this album has spurred just this litany of relentless jokes at his expense because he's been publicly commenting on his 'blackness,' as it were... this album would be making no waves whatsoever. It really is one of the most pointless projects of 2026."

Jack Harlow's "Got Blacker" Controversy

Before the album even came out, Harlow started facing backlash for the direction of his new music after an interview with The New York Times’ “Popcast" show. “I got Blacker,” Harlow remarked during their discussion. “I love Black music, I love the sound of Black music. And, of course, I’m hyper-aware of the politics of today — the safer landing spot that a lot of my white contemporaries have found.” Clips of the remarks quickly went viral on social media.

Other people to complain about Jack Harlow's new direction include Charlamagne Tha God. On the latest episode of The Breakfast Club, he described it as "terrible" and joked that Harlow got "whiter." He joked: "Saying the music made you Blacker is exactly why I said this album made him whiter. You gotta be really white to say that."

Read More: Jack Harlow's "Got Blacker" Comment Sparks Wild List Of Nicknames

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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