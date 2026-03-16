Jack Harlow's "Got Blacker" Comment Sparks Wild List Of Nicknames

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
News: Met Gala Red Carpet
May 6, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Jack Harlow leaves The Mark Hotel for the Met Gala, the annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. This year's theme for the gala was 'The Garden of Time.'. Mandatory Credit: Jasper Colt-USA TODAY via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Jack Harlow said in an interview that he "got Blacker" after dropping "Monica" and that comment has only backfired on him.

Jack Harlow's return after a three-year hiatus may not be going how he envisioned. If you didn't know, the Louisville, Kentucky rapper completely ditched his pop rap aesthetic and went headfirst into its neighboring genre that is R&B. Monica is wholly a neo-soul/R&B project, and it's upset some of his fan base.

But that's not the only thing that's gone wrong over the last 72 hours or so. Prior to the album's release, Harlow appeared on the New York Times' podcast, Popcast. During his sit-down with Jon Caramanica and Joe Coscarelli, he discussed how he didn't fall into "that safer landing spot that a lot of my white contemporaries have found."

While he didn't mention anyone by name, it was implied that the comments were about artists like mgk and Post Malone. Both of them veered off into more "traditionally white" genres like punk rock and country.

As a result of not being another rapper of his skin color to do so, he feels he "got Blacker" instead. "I think I love Black music. I love the sound of Black music... Of course, it appealed to me to do something that I felt like, at a time when there's plenty of people expecting me to take some of the routes that y'all are taking, to take the route that not only might not be expected but is also the one I genuinely want to take. So, all the stars aligned in that way for me, to be honest."

Overall, the wording of his explanation is not landing, and it's led to some ridicule but some jokes as well.

Read More: Mother Of Swizz Beatz's Child Claims He & Alicia Keys Enabled Child's Addiction

When Did Jack Harlow Drop Monica?

More specifically, users on X have been coming up with some wild nicknames for Harlow, per Bossip. As you can see above, they are pretty creative as they take popular Black artists and put a "whiter" spin on them. Charlie Kirk Franklin, is a twist on the iconic gospel singer. Brian McWhite is a play on 90s R&B crooner Brian McKnight. Then there's others like Stevie Wonderbread, J’Nilla, Arnold Kelly, and Mos Definitely Not Yakub Kweli.

As of yet, Harlow hasn't caught wind of this just yet, or at the very least said anything. But he's a pretty chill and comedic guy himself so it'll be interesting to see if just lets this roll off of his shoulders.

The 28-year-old hitmaker dropped off Monica last Friday, March 13, which just so happens to be his birthday. It's nine tracks long and has zero features.

Read More: Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing Team Wears Limited Air Jordans

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Jack Harlow Explains Why He Got Blacker New Album Monica Music Jack Harlow Explains Why He "Got Blacker" On New Album "Monica"
TDE Punch Weighs In Jack Harlow Got Blacker Debate Music TDE's Punch Weighs In On Jack Harlow's "Got Blacker" Debate
USATSI_23187486 (1) Music Jack Harlow's Neo-Soul Album Has Fans Divided
kodak black Songs Kodak Black Encourages His Foes To "Cherish The Moment"
Comments 0