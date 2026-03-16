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jack harlow monica
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Jack Harlow's "Got Blacker" Comment Sparks Wild List Of Nicknames
Jack Harlow said in an interview that he "got Blacker" after dropping "Monica" and that comment has only backfired on him.
By
Zachary Horvath
March 16, 2026