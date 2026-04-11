Jozzy Claims Jack Harlow Asked To Omit Her Credit From Their Collaboration

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Jozzy Claims Jack Harlow Asked Omit Credit From Collaboration
Jack Harlow arrives to the premiere of White Men Can't Jump at Baxter Avenue Theater on Thursday, May 18, 2023. © Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Jozzy's claims emerged before Jack Harlow dropped his "Say Hello" music video this week, which stirred the pot for his hat choice.

Jack Harlow recently released his new album Monica, which sold modestly but caused a much larger debate online over quality and accusations of appropriation. The R&B-centric project divided listeners, but some folks are scrutinizing earlier releases. Jozzy recently claimed he asked her to omit her credits from a collaboration of theirs from the Come Home The Kids Miss You era.

"Shout out to Jack Harlow, but I will say, I had a moment with Jack," the artist and songwriter expressed, as caught by CHILLING WITH MONIE on Twitter. "We did some great work together. He texted me a long voice note. 'I love working with you. But I don't want nobody to know we're working.' Pretty much wanted me to be a ghostwriter. That s**t hurt me... I was like... 'If the song comes out, I'm letting n***as know I wrote it.' So we never worked after that. I respect him for hitting me with what he wanted. In return, I hit him with what I wasn't gon' do."

The Kentucky rapper and singer doesn't seem to have responded to this accusation at press time.

Read More: Jack Harlow’s “Monica” Problem Isn’t Just The Music

Jack Harlow's New Video

Elsewhere, Jack Harlow's new music video for the Monica track "Say Hello" is also causing debate, albeit a smaller one that might be even more at his expense. Fans clowned the hat he wore for the visual, tying it back to his "got Blacker" comments that derailed the new project's rollout.

For those unaware, Harlow made that comment referring to how he entered R&B after working in hip-hop, embracing Black culture further rather than distancing himself from it like other white peers in the industry. But the comment didn't sit well with folks. They criticized his perspective on Black genres, called him a cosplayer, and found the remarks tone-deaf, insensitive, and privileged.

"Say Hello" Reactions

Despite the negative press around Jack Harlow these days, he has too big of a career for this to be an automatic sinker. With an artistic direction truer to his reality and position that makes for a quality listen, folks could jump back on. But these comments from Jozzy also raise questions about the collaborative process behind these releases. The music industry is always complicated in this regard, but any disagreement can result in more problems down the line.

Read More: Streamer Culture Isn’t Dying, It’s Burning Through Itself

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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