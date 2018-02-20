songwriting credits
- MusicR. Kelly Has A Writing Credit On Drake's "Certified Lover Boy:" Twitter ReactsDrake used an R. Kelly sample on the song "TSU."By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureCity Girls Decline To Comment On Exactly How Much Of "Act Up" Lil Yachty WroteThe duo refused to answer when asked about Yachty's songwriting credits for the track. By Madusa S.
- MusicNicki Minaj Missing "Say So" Credit Explained By BillboardBillboard has finally explained what happened to Nicki Minaj's credit on the Doja Cat song, "Say So."By Rose Lilah
- MusicLizzo Hit With Countersuit Over "Truth Hurts" Writing CreditsLizzo has been countersued by three songwriters who claim that they've been denied proper songwriting credits for her hit song, "Truth Hurts."By Lynn S.
- MusicNick Cannon's Eminem Diss Track Might Make Suge Knight Big MoneyAn entertainment lawyer explains how Suge Knight could make some coin off this.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAriana Grande Paying Rodgers & Hammerstein 90% Of "7 Rings" SalesThat's how vital "My Favorite Things" is to the song.By Alex Zidel
- MusicConsequence Confirms He Wrote This Memorable Bar On Kanye West's "Ye"One of the best lines from "All Mine" was written by Consequence.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj & YG Check Fan Who Asked If Eminem Wrote Her "Big Bank" VerseNicki is not having it with anybody questioning if she writes her own music.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBow Wow Reveals Ghostwriters He Has Worked With Over The YearsFrom T.I. & Jadakiss to Da Brat & Kurupt, Bow Wow reveals who has written for him over the years.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFunk Flex Still Taking Aim At Cardi B For Not Writing LyricsFunk Flex thinks songwriting would bring Cardi B to the next level.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFrank Ocean Sues Producer Over "Blonde" Songwriting Credits: ReportReports say Frank Ocean is suing a producer on "Blonde" who's seeking co-writing credits. By Aron A.