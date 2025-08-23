Missy Elliott is finally done with a nagging copyright lawsuit that she's been dealing with for about seven years now. If you are thinking about the songwriting credit dispute involving Terry Williams, then you would be correct. Per Complex and Courthouse News Service, they reached an agreement just moments before a trial was ready to get underway.
Per both sources, Elliott and Williams couldn't come to a common ground on Thursday. But the next morning U.S. District Judge Nitza Quiñones Alejandro managed to broker a deal as a deputy clerk was filing in 38 jurors into a courtroom.
At the time of writing, we don't know the fine details of the settlement. However, per Missy's attorney there is a court order coming soon that will lay things out. We don't have that information either, though.
But this has to feel good for the Virginia native, overall. Producer Terry Williams first filed this lawsuit against her back in 2018. Timbaland, as well as Aaliyah's estate and several record labels were also named. He alleged that he wasn't given proper credit for several songs he claims he and Elliott wrote throughout the 1990s.
Missy Elliott Copyright Lawsuit
He highlighted four from All the Sistas Around Da World, Elliott's only album with her defunct R&B group Sista. They didn't last long, and the project also was not a commercial darling. However, it did rerelease in 2017.
Elliott refuted Williams' claims, with her swearing they hadn't met until All the Sistas Around Da World released. The producer had tried everything and anything to get this to a trial, particularly in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Four different jurisdictions, multiple courthouses, and the dropping of a lawyer, all transpired at one point or another.
Overall, it sounds like a huge win for Missy, although we have to wait and see what the actual results are.
