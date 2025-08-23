Missy Elliott and producer Terry Williams have legally been at each other's throats for multiple years over two songs from the 1990s.

Elliott refuted Williams' claims, with her swearing they hadn't met until All the Sistas Around Da World released. The producer had tried everything and anything to get this to a trial, particularly in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Four different jurisdictions, multiple courthouses, and the dropping of a lawyer, all transpired at one point or another.

But this has to feel good for the Virginia native, overall. Producer Terry Williams first filed this lawsuit against her back in 2018. Timbaland , as well as Aaliyah 's estate and several record labels were also named. He alleged that he wasn't given proper credit for several songs he claims he and Elliott wrote throughout the 1990s.

