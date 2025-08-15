Missy Elliott is embroiled in a years-long legal dispute with former collaborator Terry Williams over songwriting rights tied to their 1990s R&B group, SISTA. AllHipHop broke the news on Tuesday (August 12)

Williams claims he co-wrote multiple tracks for the group’s 1994 album. Elliott disputes the allegations, insisting she wrote the material entirely on her own.

The dispute, which has been simmering for decades, has now moved into federal court. In a recent ruling, U.S. District Judge Nitza Quiñones Alejandro restricted the scope of evidence Williams can present to a jury.

“References to Elliott’s wealth, fame, and other works have little to no relevance to this case,” Judge Alejandro wrote. “The probative value is outweighed by a danger of unfair prejudice.”

Williams had argued that Elliott’s public commentary on her career justified examining her success in court. The judge rejected that position. The provided information was denied for authorized use of inflated damages.

Still, the court left a narrow opening: if Elliott’s professional history directly connects to the disputed tracks. It could be admissible—but only with clear relevance.

Missy Elliott & SISTA

Williams claims he created 34 songs. Elliott maintains she wrote each track independently. The disagreement traces back to their early careers.

This isn’t the first legal setback for Williams. In August 2024, the court dismissed his lawsuit over Aaliyah’s 1996 song “Heartbroken,” ruling he had waited 22 years to assert a claim.

For Elliott, the case is about safeguarding her legacy as a songwriter and producer. For Williams, it is about reclaiming credit he says he was denied.

DeVante Swing has not commented on the lawsuit yet. The Jodeci singer, songwriter, and composer discovered SISTA in the early 90s. He housed them during his mentorship. Missy and Timbaland would speak on Swing's mentorship in interviews and documentaries.