Missy Elliott Rolls Out Like An Autobot For Viral Coachella Set

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul
2023 Strength Of A Woman Festival - Day 2 - Mary J Blige: Celebrating 50 Years Of HipHop Concert
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 12: Missy Elliott performs onstage during the Strength of a Woman's MJB “Celebrating Hip Hop 50” Concert in Partnership with Mary J. Blige, Pepsi, and Live Nation Urban at State Farm Arena on May 12, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Strength Of A Woman Festival &amp; Summit)
Missy Elliotts performed all her hits at this year’s Coachella Festival. Her classic songs are “Supa Dupa Fly,” “Hot Boy,” and “Work It.”

Missy Elliott didn’t top the Coachella 2025 bill, but her set emerged as the festival’s crown jewel. On April 11, the hip-hop innovator made her long-overdue debut in Indio, California. And true to form, she didn’t walk onstage—she arrived in cinematic fashion. A chrome vehicle rolled forward, unassuming at first, then reassembled itself into a towering display straight out of a sci-fi film. From the machine’s core, Missy Elliott stepped into view, transforming the desert night into a moment of hip-hop theater.

The crowd was electric. Phones lit the air. Across social media, awe gave way to memes, praise, and collective disbelief. “She always stuns. She’s such an icon,” wrote one fan on X. Another called her “Transformer Misdemeanor Elliott,” a nod to her ability to reinvent not only herself but also the idea of a festival set. “She always doing some kind of Transformer thing,” one user noted, pointing out her consistent obsession with futurism and alien aesthetics.

Missy Elliott & Coachella

That obsession didn’t end with her entrance. The performance unfolded like a concept film—rich in detail and guided by visuals that felt lifted from another planet. Animated galaxies spun behind her. Dancers in extraterrestrial armor moved with surgical precision. The stage itself pulsed like an engine, alive with color and motion. It was clear Missy had built a world, not just a set.

Though not a headliner, Missy Elliott’s presence eclipsed many marquee names. Her vision matched the scale of any main-stage act. That vision has defined her Out of This World Tour, a journey through futuristic landscapes, cyber-funk choreography, and audio-visual storytelling that few artists dare to attempt—let alone master. With one weekend of Coachella still ahead, expectations have soared. If Missy Elliott returns to the desert stage, she won’t just repeat the moment—she’ll likely reimagine it. Because in her universe, evolution isn’t optional. Missy Elliott arrived in Hip-Hop with an unforgettable posse that includes Timbaland, Magoo, Ginuwine, and Aaliyah. Most were interns under Jodeci’s Dalvin “Mr. Dalvin” DeGrate.

