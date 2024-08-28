Missy Elliott Grabs Victory Over Fellow Songwriter For Aaliyah Royalties

The court proceedings surround this track and more began back in 2018.

Back in mid-November 2018, Missy Elliott, Timbaland, as well as Aaliyah's estate, were all taken to court by songwriter, Terry Williams. Specifically, the latter sued them for not receiving any royalties for the late R&B legend's track, "Heartbroken". Williams claimed that he co-wrote the song with Missy sometime in between 1994-1995. For those curious, "Heartbroken" would go on to release in 1996. He asserts that the only way that Aaliyah got her hands on the record was because Missy sneakily sold the record to her behind his back. Furthermore, Williams says that him and the legendary femcee signed a deal to share the profits from "Heartbroken".

With that background information in hand, let's fast forward to today because we have a new update from AllHipHop. After tons of disproving from Elliott and lots of hard thinking from Judge Quiñones Alejandro, the latter is giving the win to the rapper. There is a three-year statute of limitations on issues like these, and Alejandro says that Williams didn't "exhibit reasonable diligence in recognizing the alleged infringement". It's worth noting that Williams also took Missy to court over records penned going back to 1993, too.

Missy Elliott Is Getting Full Royalties For Her Work With Aaliyah

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 19: Missy Elliott speaks onstage at 2023 Black Music Honors at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on May 19, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images)

In Judge Alejandro's statement, he says, "Williams commenced this action against Elliott on November 14, 2018, over twenty-two years after the release of ‘Heartbroken.’ Under these circumstances, this Court further finds that Williams has failed to offer evidence that he exercised due diligence. As such, Williams’ co-ownership claim based on the song ‘Heartbroken’ released by Aaliyah is barred by the three-year statute of limitations". However, this just one of many disputes, as Williams sued her for multiple other artists' records. But she can still celebrate this one, and its perhaps the most important for Missy.

