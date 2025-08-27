Missy Elliott's Lawyer Reveals Insight Into Settlement Of Years-Long Songwriting Lawsuit

BY Cole Blake 440 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lovers &amp; Friends Music Festival
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 06: Missy Elliott during the Lovers &amp; Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 06, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/FilmMagic)
Missy Elliott had been dealing with the legal dispute since Terry Williams first brought the case in 2018.

Missy Elliott has finally reached a settlement in her long-running legal dispute with music producer Terry Williams, who alleged to have co-written many of her biggest hits from the 1990s without proper credit. While neither side made the exact terms of the deal public, Elliott’s attorney, Mike Trauben, has since provided a bit of insight into the agreement.

“No money was paid in connection with any of Terry Williams’ claims, the last remnants of which were dismissed,” Trauben said in an email to Billboard. He did note that they paid a “small sum” to purchase beats created by Williams that Elliott used in her own songs. “Missy’s writings in her notebooks were returned back to her along with all her music that he had in storage," he added.

Williams originally brought his lawsuit against Elliott back in 2018. He specifically alleged that he and Elliott co-wrote four songs off Sista’s 1994 album 4 All the Sistas Around da World, but she left him off the songwriting credits. Elliott began her career as a member of the short-lived R&B girl group. The album marked their only full-length release.

Read More: Missy Elliott’s Bank Account Off-Limits In Year-Long Songwriting Lawsuit

Missy Elliott Copyright Lawsuit
Entertainment: 65th Annual Grammy Awards - Show
Feb 5, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Missy Elliott performs as part of a tribute to 50 years of Hip. Hop during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY via Imagn Images

In response to Williams' lawsuit, Elliott claimed that he didn't contribute a single lyric to any of the songs in question. With neither side budging in the dispute, it appeared that the case was going to head to a jury trial before news of the settlement. In addition to Elliott, Williams also named Timbaland, as well as Elektra, Atlantic Records, Warner Music Group and Reservoir Media in his lawsuit.

Williams also previously alleged that he deserved credit on Aaliyah’s song, “Heartbroken,” from her 1996 album One in a Million; however, Judge Nitza I. Quiñones Alejandro dismissed that claim.

Read More: Missy Elliott Settles Lengthy Songwriting Credit Dispute Moments Before Trial

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
2023 Strength Of A Woman Festival - Day 2 - Mary J Blige: Celebrating 50 Years Of HipHop Concert Music Missy Elliott Settles Lengthy Songwriting Credit Dispute Moments Before Trial 1481
Artur Beterbiev v Dimitry Bivol: Riyadh Season - IV Crown Showdown Music Missy Elliott’s Bank Account Off-Limits In Year-Long Songwriting Lawsuit 2.8K
GRAMMY Week Panel #4 – Label Spotlight Panel – 01.30.24 Music Elliott Wilson Apologizes To SZA For "Ignorant" Response To "One Of Them Days" 1.5K
43rd Annual BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival - Celebrate Biggie Music Busta Rhymes Calls Missy Elliott "Twin," Gives Kendrick Lamar The "Crown" 5.1K
Comments 0