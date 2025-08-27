Missy Elliott has finally reached a settlement in her long-running legal dispute with music producer Terry Williams, who alleged to have co-written many of her biggest hits from the 1990s without proper credit. While neither side made the exact terms of the deal public, Elliott’s attorney, Mike Trauben, has since provided a bit of insight into the agreement.

“No money was paid in connection with any of Terry Williams’ claims, the last remnants of which were dismissed,” Trauben said in an email to Billboard. He did note that they paid a “small sum” to purchase beats created by Williams that Elliott used in her own songs. “Missy’s writings in her notebooks were returned back to her along with all her music that he had in storage," he added.

Williams originally brought his lawsuit against Elliott back in 2018. He specifically alleged that he and Elliott co-wrote four songs off Sista’s 1994 album 4 All the Sistas Around da World, but she left him off the songwriting credits. Elliott began her career as a member of the short-lived R&B girl group. The album marked their only full-length release.

Missy Elliott Copyright Lawsuit

Feb 5, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Missy Elliott performs as part of a tribute to 50 years of Hip. Hop during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY via Imagn Images

In response to Williams' lawsuit, Elliott claimed that he didn't contribute a single lyric to any of the songs in question. With neither side budging in the dispute, it appeared that the case was going to head to a jury trial before news of the settlement. In addition to Elliott, Williams also named Timbaland, as well as Elektra, Atlantic Records, Warner Music Group and Reservoir Media in his lawsuit.

Williams also previously alleged that he deserved credit on Aaliyah’s song, “Heartbroken,” from her 1996 album One in a Million; however, Judge Nitza I. Quiñones Alejandro dismissed that claim.