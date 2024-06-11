7 Songs Drake Wrote For Other Artists

Drake’s songwriting prowess has been evident even since before his mainstream breakthrough.

Drake is known for his chart-topping hits and distinctive musical style. The Canadian rapper, singer, and songwriter has shown his ability to blend introspective lyrics with catchy melodies, making him a sought-after collaborator in the music industry. However, his talent transcends his own performances; Drake is also a prolific songwriter, and has song credits on several other artists’ work. Despite rumors and accusations that Drake hires ghostwriters, the rapper has proven himself by crafting songs for a variety of other artists. Most recently, his reference track for Lil Wayne’s 2010 track “I’m Single” surfaced online. Here are seven songs that Drake wrote for other artists.

7. "Un-Thinkable (I'm Ready)" - Alicia Keys (2009)

Released in 2009, "Un-Thinkable (I'm Ready)" is one of Alicia Keys' most soulful ballads. The song delves into themes of love and vulnerability, and Drake has credits on the song as one of its co-writers. Upon release, fans immediately believed the song was about Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz’s relationship. The track also became a hit, reaching number 21 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning widespread acclaim.

A year after its release, Nicki Minaj dropped the bomb that the song was written about her. About two weeks later, Drake also confirmed it. Speaking to BET, he confessed that he had written it based on a conversation he had with Nicki. He stated: “It is [about Minaj], I’m not gonna lie. The concept came from a conversation that we had, or conversations we have. I wrote it based off two things: number one, based off that, and then two, based on Alicia and Swizz and their situation and it just seemed fitting. It was like the perfect concept.”

6. “I Been That Girl” - Melanie Fiona (2012)

Long before the fame and fortune, Drake was still killing it in the songwriting game. While he was still in Toronto, he was a part of a group called The Renaissance. After the group disbanded, Drake co-wrote “I Been That Girl” for his former Renaissance bandmate, Melanie Fiona. While the song was never released as a single, it was included on Fiona's second album The MF Life, which also featured collaborations with T-Pain, John Legend, Nas, and J. Cole.

5. “Fall For Your Type" - Jamie Foxx Ft. Drake (2010)

"Fall For Your Type" is a heartfelt R&B track performed by Jamie Foxx, released in 2010. While the track was originally intended for Drake’s debut album Thank Me Later, it did not make it on the album. Upon hearing the song for the first time, Jamie Foxx reportedly fell in love with it and subsequently decided to re-record it. Moreover, he ultimately included it on his fourth studio album, Best Night Of My Life. Beyond song credits, Drake also appears as a featured artist. “Fall For Your Type” became quite popular, even reaching number one on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart.

4 “R.I.P." - Rita Ora Ft. Tinie Tempah (2012)

Rita Ora's “R.I.P.," from her 2012 album Ora was a hit, and Drake shares song credits on the track. “R.I.P.”’s success helped Rita Ora establish herself as a rising star in the music industry, peaking at number one on the UK Singles Chart. Furthermore, the song blends elements from Drake’s “I’m Ready For You,” and the Chase & Status remix of Nneka’s “Heartbreak.” Drake had originally written “I’m Ready For You” for Rihanna, but the singer passed on it.

3. “I’m Single" - Lil Wayne (2009)

Drake has a long-standing collaborative relationship with Lil Wayne, and "I’m Single" is evidently a prime example of their synergy. Co-written by Drake, the track was featured on Lil Wayne's 2009 mixtape No Ceilings. Although the remix featuring Drake was set to be on Wayne’s album I Am Not a Human Being, it was later re-released. Several years later, on June 6, 2024, a reference track for “I’m Single” was released.

2. “Mine" - Beyoncé Ft. Drake (2013)

"Mine," a track from Beyoncé's acclaimed self-titled 2013 album, showcases a fusion of R&B and Hip Hop. Both Drake and Beyoncé share song credits, and the former is also a featured artist. “Mine” was a standout track on the album, addressing themes of motherhood and marriage with poignant clarity. The song also featured Drake’s distinct lyrical style, blending it with Beyoncé's powerful voice.

1. “30 Hours” - Kanye West Ft. Andre 3000 (2016)