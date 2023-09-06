7 No. 1 Rap Songs From 2011

The growth of streaming platforms like YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music transformed the music industry in the 2010s decade. In particular, 2011 housed timeless rap hits. Artists benefitted greatly from this shift, making their music more accessible to global audiences. The reach and popularity of the genre exponentially increased within the decade, and its significance and impact on pop culture were felt more strongly than ever before.

Rap’s diversity soared in 2010, and even more hits took center stage in 2011. Consequently, commercialization became fully realized. Chart-topping rap hits and collaborations became more common. Additionally, artists were more open to experimentation, further blurring the genre boundaries. As the scope of the genre broadened, so did its success.

“Black And Yellow” – Wiz Khalifa

“Black and Yellow” was released as the lead single from Khalifa’s third studio album, Rolling Papers. The song also served as an anthem for the city of Pittsburgh, whose official colors are black and gold. It features an energetic, anthemic beat with a memorable hook. The catchy and infectious track became one of the most iconic rap hits of 2011.

Further, “Black and Yellow” gained widespread popularity due to its commercial appeal and association with Pittsburgh’s professional sports teams. The song was also a commercial triumph and achieved notable chart success. It peaked at No. 1 on both the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Rap Songs charts.

“Moment 4 Life” – Nicki Minaj ft. Drake

Following her major breakthrough in 2010, Nicki Minaj forged on with numerous rap hits in 2011. She released “Moment 4 Life” as the fourth single from Pink Friday. Similar to her debut single “Your Love,” Minaj smoothly blends rap and R&B on this track. She also featured fellow Young Money affiliate Drake on the track. “Moment 4 Life” is a celebratory song that explores themes of success, ambition, and the desire to make a moment last forever. It is one of Pink Friday’s standout tracks and performed well on the charts. Besides topping the Hot Rap Songs chart, it peaked at No. 13 on the Hot 100.

“Look At Me Now” – Chris Brown ft. Lil Wayne & Busta Rhymes

“Look at Me Now” is a high-energy Hip Hop track and one of the biggest rap hits of 2011. The song effectively showcases the talents of Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, and Busta Rhymes. It was released as the second single from Brown’s fourth album, F.A.M.E., in 2011. “Look at Me Now” is characterized by its fast-paced and energetic beat. Furthermore, the song focuses on rapid-fire, tongue-twisting lyrics, especially exemplified in Busta Rhymes’ iconic verse. The hit song was also positively received by critics and fans alike. As a result, the single topped the Hot Rap Songs chart for a whopping ten weeks.

“My Last” – Big Sean ft. Chris Brown

“My Last” is a Hip Hop and R&B song that marked a significant moment in Big Sean’s career. The upbeat track helped solidify Sean’s presence in the music industry. It was released as the lead single from Sean’s debut studio album, Finally Famous. “My Last” also became one of the most popular rap hits of 2011 and a party staple. Additionally, Chris Brown’s smooth vocals provided a memorable hook. The song was a commercial success, peaking at No. 30 on the Hot 100 chart and number one on the Hot Rap Songs chart for two weeks.

“I’m On One” – DJ Khaled ft. Drake, Rick Ross, & Lil Wayne

DJ Khaled featured three of Hip Hop’s most prominent artists on this track. “I’m on One” was released as the second single from Khaled’s fifth studio album, We the Best Forever. Upon release, it received attention for its star-studded lineup and soon became an anthem for celebrating success and living in the moment. The track’s slow, atmospheric beat creates a laid-back, introspective vibe that greatly complements the artists’ verses. ”I’m on One” was a commercial success, peaking at No. 10 on the Hot 100 chart and topping the Hot Rap Songs chart for 13 weeks.

“Headlines” – Drake

“Headlines” was released as the second single from Drake’s sophomore studio album Take Care. The 2011 album featured many rap hits, but this track stands out. The song is characterized by a mid-tempo beat and a minimalist yet catchy melody. Moreover, Drake’s clever lyricism and flow take center stage. On “Headlines,” Drake reflects on his rise to stardom, relationships, and challenges while maintaining his authenticity. The song was one of his highest-charting at the time, peaking at No. 13 on the Hot 100 chart. “Headlines” also received critical acclaim and claimed the top spot on the Hot Rap Songs chart for seven weeks.

“N*ggas In Paris” – Jay-Z & Kanye West

Upon release, “N*ggas in Paris” was a massive hit and a standout track from West and Jay-Z’s collaborative project, Watch the Throne. The energetic, hard-hitting beat, synth bell loop, and aggressive rap style made the track one of the biggest hits of 2011 across genres. “N*ggas in Paris” showcases the chemistry of the two iconic artists, with verses that reflect their distinctive styles and personalities. The song achieved critical acclaim and widespread commercial success. It topped the Hot Rap Song chart for ten weeks and peaked at No. 5 on the Hot 100 chart. The song went on to win two trohpies at the 55th Grammy Awards ceremony.

