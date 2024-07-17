Normani Accused Of Not Crediting Songwriters On Debut Album

Normani is under fire.

Normani finally released her debut album Dopamine on June 14, after years of delays and questions about whether the album existed at all. However, she is now being accused of neglecting to properly credit all the songwriters who worked on the album. Songwriting credits are a very important part of the popular music creating process. Failing to credit everyone can be a source of frustration for those who worked on the creation of an album.

Tayla Parx is a Dallas-based singer and songwriter. She's worked with some of the biggest names in music, including Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, and Megan Thee Stallion. She has also worked with Normani in the past, co-penning the multi-platinum hit "Love Lies." Parx wrote on "Insomnia," a track from Dopamine. The track also features contributions from Brandy and Victoria Monet, both of whom have writing credits. On July 15, she took to X (formerly Twitter) to make her issues with the lack of credit known.

Tayla Parx Reacts To Being Uncredited on Normani's Album

Parx is listed as a songwriter for "Insomnia" on Spotify (as of writing, on July 17). However, she is notably absent from the list on Apple Music. In an interview with Zach Sang to promote her album, Normani sang the praises of Brandy and Victoria Monet. Later in the interview, she mentions Parx by name, adding that she hadn't seen her "in ages" and agrees with Sang when he calls her an icon.