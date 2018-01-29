songwriters
- MusicSean Garrett Net Worth 2024: What Is The Famed Singer-Songwriter Worth?Explore the career of Sean Garrett, from hit songwriting and producing to his ventures in the music industry that shape his legacy.ByRain Adams534 Views
- MusicMuni Long Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The SingerFollow Muni Long's journey from songwriter to breakout star, shaping a unique path in music and amassing a million-dollar net worth in 2024.ByRain Adams5.0K Views
- MusicPardison Fontaine Net Worth 2024: What Is The Rapper Worth?The riveting tale of Pardison Fontaine's rise in hip-hop, his lyrical prowess, and his impactful endeavors beyond music.ByRain Adams3.6K Views
- MusicNe-Yo Questioned His Worth In The Industry Before Jay-Z Lit A Fire Under HimThe singer-songwriter didn't believe he was measuring up to his peers, but Hov reminded him that he has talents others don't.ByErika Marie8.9K Views
- MusicWolftyla Recalls "Unfortunate" Megan Thee Stallion Songwriting BeefWolftyla claimed she was involved in creating Megan Thee Stallion's "Simon Says" with Juicy J—an assertion Meg vehemently denied.ByErika Marie5.2K Views
- MusicLizzo Hit With Countersuit Over "Truth Hurts" Writing CreditsLizzo has been countersued by three songwriters who claim that they've been denied proper songwriting credits for her hit song, "Truth Hurts."ByLynn S.1.8K Views
- MusicMariah Carey & Pharrell Are Among The Songwriters Hall Of Fame 2020 InducteesAlso in the class of 2020 includes Chad Hugo of The Neptunes, The Isley Brothers, Eurythmics, Rick Nowels, William "Mickey" Stevenson & Steve Miller.ByKeenan Higgins1421 Views
- MusicTravis Scott & DJ Paul "No Bystanders" Lawsuit Encounters Last-Minute DelayDJ Paul is ensuring everyone gets their due credit. ByNoah C1.6K Views
- MusicXXXTentacion, 6ix9ine, Drake & More Lead Billboard's 2018 Top Songwriters ListWho were the most popular songwriters of the last year?ByAlex Zidel13.9K Views
- MusicKodak Black Offers Scorching Opinion On Ghostwriters: "Can't Even Believe Y'all"Kodak Black takes issue with rappers who don't write their lyrics.ByAlex Zidel6.9K Views
- MusicConsequence Confirms He Wrote This Memorable Bar On Kanye West's "Ye"One of the best lines from "All Mine" was written by Consequence.ByAlex Zidel16.5K Views
- MusicQuentin Miller Stays Quiet On Drake & Pusha T Beef, Supports Both SidesQuentin Miller is remaining neutral on all things Drake & Pusha T.ByAlex Zidel5.5K Views
- MusicNicki Minaj & YG Check Fan Who Asked If Eminem Wrote Her "Big Bank" VerseNicki is not having it with anybody questioning if she writes her own music.ByAlex Zidel14.0K Views
- MusicSpotify Agrees To Pay $112 Million Settlement Over Copyright IssuesA number of artist will receive their fair share of the settlement package.ByDevin Ch1.6K Views
- MusicSongwriters Will Officially Earn 50% More From Streaming ServicesGood news for all those killer songwriters out there. ByChantilly Post2.4K Views