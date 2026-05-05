Jack Harlow's Oversized Cap Goes Viral At Met Gala Again

Jack Harlow showed up to the 2026 Met Gala and did exactly what everyone expected, he wore another big hat. And the internet reacted exactly the same way it always does.

Harlow stepped onto the carpet in a puffy black tuxedo, silver brooch, and another oversized newsboy-style cap. The hat went viral again and at this point it's basically a signature. This year's theme was "Costume Art," and Harlow's look fit in its own unconventional way.

Harlow also wore a similar hat on the cover of his latest album, and a slouchy olive version appeared in his "Say Hello" music video. The hat has become its own conversation at this point separate from the music, separate from anything else he's doing. People just can't stop talking about it.

The hat is designed by Australian brand Monphell. So now at least people know where to find one if they want to recreate the look. Harlow wore the full look in Torishéju, which is a relatively under-the-radar designer and not the obvious Met Gala choice.

Harlow is heading out on his 17-city Monica Tour in August, hitting Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and more. He's coming off a new album and a full R&B pivot that has kept him in the conversation all year. The album itself drew a lot of attention and not all of it positive. But it kept his name at the top of the feed heading into the summer. Also the tour should keep that momentum going.

Jack Harlow At Met Gala

Jack Harlow has been in a different mode lately. His new album Monica is a full R&B pivot which is a departure from the rap sound that put him on the map.

The project drew a lot of attention, and not all of it was positive. After being trolled for declaring that his motivation was to "sound Blacker," Harlow leaned into the criticism and gave the hat the meme treatment himself. That self-awareness has kept him relevant in the conversation.