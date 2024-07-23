Central Cee's Girlfriend Claps Back At Ice Spice's Series Of Sneak Disses Amid Cheating Rumors

Things continue to get messy.

Over the last couple of weeks now, Central Cee and Ice Spice have really been heating up their relationship. According to his ex-girlfriend and social media influencer, Madeline Argy, them "dating" was a mischievous PR stunt for their collab "Did It First". However, with the information and the song being out, they both certainly reveal a lot. "Gyal on my phone tryna see who I slept with / She investigating, detective / Lucky for me, I deleted the message", Cee raps on the track. In some recent TikToks, Argy retold the story of how she found out Cee was possibly cheating on her through these bars. While we are still not exactly sure if the "Doja" MC is with Spice, the signs were enough for Argy to move on. Seeing her recent podcast episodes and social media posts, you can tell she is all over the place mentally.

Her fans have been rallying around her during the cheating rumors, all while this alleged new couple seems just fine. In fact, Ice Spice seems to even be sending some subliminal shots at Argy. According to AllHipHop, the Y2K! creator shared a TikTok of her doing some pushups with the caption, "mood after takin ha manzzz". Argy got in the comments section simply and probably frustratingly replying with, "WHY". Additionally, there was a since deleted TikTok of Cee's ex doing pushups too, and Spice fans were claiming she posted that after the fact. Of course, the influencer's supporters argued the opposite and that the rapper was taunting her.

Ice Spice & Central Cee's Girlfriend Trade Shots

As we mentioned, Argy is running around trying to figure out exactly what happened and why it did even after the break-up. In a clip from her recent podcast, she still has no answer as to when or if any cheating went down. "Did he cheat on me? I have no idea. He blindsided me and he betrayed me, that is what I do know". Later on, she added, "As far as I am as aware they were a PR stunt. This issue is, I was his girlfriend. So, what the f*** are you doing not telling me?". So, yes, this whole situation is one big mess.

Madeline Argy Wants Answers