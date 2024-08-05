Ice Spice Continues To Drive The Internet Mad With New IG Post Amid Central Cee Cheating Allegations

Onlookers are ripping their hair out.

While Ice Spice certainly possesses a massive fanbase, it feels like the wave of haters is growing by the second. Soon, it may wash away a substantial amount of her appeal as a figure in hip-hop. Overall, a great number of people are becoming more frustrated with the fact that she has become so popular off of what many consider mediocre art. The sales projections and review of her recently released debut album Y2K! are definitely reflecting that sentiment. Also not helping Ice Spice is the mess she has put herself in regarding Central Cee.

Over a month ago, dating rumors were sparked between these two drill rappers after a handful of social media posts. However, after learning more about their relationship, the belief was that it was a result of Cench cheating. The UK artist's now ex-girlfriend, social media influencer Madeline Argy, has claimed to be totally blindsided throughout this development. After she was played lyrics, possibly from Spice and Cee's collab "Did It First", she began to piece things together. While Spice has confirmed that it was more of a PR stunt, Argy was fed up with Cee for hiding all of this information from him.

Ice Spice Has A Lot Of People Reaching Their Boiling Point

Because of everything we mentioned, the New Yorker is now more of a villain than ever before. Her latest photo dump on Instagram post her debut LP release and the Cee drama is proof of that. "He got a 🙄 but he kno i dont tell", Spice pens. This set a lot of users off, as almost every comment underneath it is one of negativity. Some are calling out for her questionable poop and cheating bars and others are showing love to Madeline Argy instead. "Ok poopy pants", one hilariously jokes. Another takes it there, writing, "Do you rap about pooping so much bc you’re on ozempic". The "Argy Army" also gets in on the action, "Atleast madz doesn't post herself half naked for attention".

