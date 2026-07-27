Ice Spice Blames Summer Jam Absence On Contractual Issues

The legacy of Hot 97’s Summer Jam can’t be denied. Over the years, it’s hosted the biggest names in rap and brought them all to the Tri-State area for a celebration of hip-hop. In recent years, its success has largely relied on artists from the East Coast, and this year was no different. French Montana, Max B, and Fetty Wap, among others, hit the stage, but unfortunately, there was no sign of Ice Spice, who was listed as one of the headliners.

The Bronx rapper hit the ‘Gram to share her side of the story. Apparently, she intended to touch the stage, but the problem was that the contract was never completed, even though she was billed as a headliner.

“See yal & im sorry things didn’t work out last night. i was booked for 1 song but contract wasn’t done despite promoting me as a main performer for weeks.. i’ll try my best to make it up to u all ❤️ thx for understanding,” she wrote on X.

The responses showed that many of her fans were anticipating seeing her on the stage that night. However, they also seemed much more understanding than you’d expect most online fanbases.

What’s Ice Spice Been Up To?