Ice Spice Blames Summer Jam Absence On Contractual Issues

BY Aron A.
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Nov 18, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; American rapper Ice Spice sits courtside during the third quarter between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Ice Spice didn’t take the stage at Summer Jam.

The legacy of Hot 97’s Summer Jam can’t be denied. Over the years, it’s hosted the biggest names in rap and brought them all to the Tri-State area for a celebration of hip-hop. In recent years, its success has largely relied on artists from the East Coast, and this year was no different. French Montana, Max B, and Fetty Wap, among others, hit the stage, but unfortunately, there was no sign of Ice Spice, who was listed as one of the headliners.

The Bronx rapper hit the ‘Gram to share her side of the story. Apparently, she intended to touch the stage, but the problem was that the contract was never completed, even though she was billed as a headliner.

“See yal & im sorry things didn’t work out last night. i was booked for 1 song but contract wasn’t done despite promoting me as a main performer for weeks.. i’ll try my best to make it up to u all ❤️ thx for understanding,” she wrote on X.

The responses showed that many of her fans were anticipating seeing her on the stage that night. However, they also seemed much more understanding than you’d expect most online fanbases.

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What’s Ice Spice Been Up To?

Outside of Summer Jam, Ice Spice has maintained a presence in the media over the past few months, even though we haven’t received much music from her. She recently appeared at A$AP Rocky’s performance in New Jersey for his tour, and launched her own Fortnite skin. Moreover, it appears that Ice Spice landed a verse on Ye and Ty Dolla $ign’s unreleased song “New Body,” which initially included a Nicki Minaj feature. 

Read More: Who Really Won YG Verzuz The Game?

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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