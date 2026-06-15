Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign's "New Body" Appears To Have An Ice Spice Feature Now

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Boston Celtics at Brooklyn Nets
Nov 18, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; American rapper Ice Spice sits courtside during the third quarter between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign never got to release "New Body" with Nicki Minaj's verse.

If you are a hip-hop fan who pays attention to leaks and unreleased music, then you have probably heard of Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's "New Body." This is a song that has been circulating since 2018, and it also features Nicki Minaj. However, no matter how many times they ask, Nicki refuses to allow the song to be released.

For years, Ye and Ty have been sitting on the track and have been waiting for the right time to make their move. It's been ages, and for the most part, fans have just given up hope when it comes to the song ever being released.

Last night, during a live stream on social media, Ty Dolla $ign gave fans a glimmer of hope. In the clip below, the artist can be heard playing the song. However, he eventually stops himself as soon as an unidentified woman starts rapping. The voice is very particular, and no, it's not Nicki Minaj. Instead, it sounds a lot like Ice Spice.

Read More: The 10 Rarest Sneakers In Chris Brown's Collection

Did Ice Spice Replace Nicki Minaj?

While some may see this as a slight to Nicki Minaj, it remains clear that she didn't want her verse to come out. Consequently, it should not be surprising that Ye and Ty would look elsewhere for a woman's voice. Why not go with someone who is a viral up-and-comer?

It is unclear when this new verse was recorded. Furthermore, it is unknown whether or not this verse is ever going to come out. If it does, we're sure the Ye fans out there will be thanking their lucky stars.

Read More: Is That A World Tour Or Your Girl's Tour? A$AP Rocky Turned The "Don't Be Dumb" Tour Into The Concert Of The Summer

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Music Nicki Minaj's Barbz Tell Ice Spice To Tread Lightly After Discovering She Submitted A Verse For Kanye West's "New Body"
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Surface Magazine's DesignDialogues No. 6 With Hans Ulrich Obrist, Kanye West And Jacques Herzog Music Kanye West Claims Ice Spice's Team Is Blocking Her "New Body" Verse
kanye west nicki minaj new body Music Kanye West & Nicki Minaj's "New Body": A Brief History Behind The Collab
Comments 0