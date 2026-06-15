Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign's "New Body" Appears To Have An Ice Spice Feature Now

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign never got to release "New Body" with Nicki Minaj's verse.

It is unclear when this new verse was recorded. Furthermore, it is unknown whether or not this verse is ever going to come out. If it does, we're sure the Ye fans out there will be thanking their lucky stars.

While some may see this as a slight to Nicki Minaj, it remains clear that she didn't want her verse to come out. Consequently, it should not be surprising that Ye and Ty would look elsewhere for a woman's voice. Why not go with someone who is a viral up-and-comer?

Last night, during a live stream on social media, Ty Dolla $ign gave fans a glimmer of hope. In the clip below, the artist can be heard playing the song. However, he eventually stops himself as soon as an unidentified woman starts rapping. The voice is very particular, and no, it's not Nicki Minaj. Instead, it sounds a lot like Ice Spice.

For years, Ye and Ty have been sitting on the track and have been waiting for the right time to make their move. It's been ages, and for the most part, fans have just given up hope when it comes to the song ever being released.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!