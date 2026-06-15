Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign's "New Body" Appears To Have An Ice Spice Feature Now

If you are a hip-hop fan who pays attention to leaks and unreleased music, then you have probably heard of Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's "New Body." This is a song that has been circulating since 2018, and it also features Nicki Minaj. However, no matter how many times they ask, Nicki refuses to allow the song to be released.
For years, Ye and Ty have been sitting on the track and have been waiting for the right time to make their move. It's been ages, and for the most part, fans have just given up hope when it comes to the song ever being released.
Last night, during a live stream on social media, Ty Dolla $ign gave fans a glimmer of hope. In the clip below, the artist can be heard playing the song. However, he eventually stops himself as soon as an unidentified woman starts rapping. The voice is very particular, and no, it's not Nicki Minaj. Instead, it sounds a lot like Ice Spice.
Did Ice Spice Replace Nicki Minaj?
While some may see this as a slight to Nicki Minaj, it remains clear that she didn't want her verse to come out. Consequently, it should not be surprising that Ye and Ty would look elsewhere for a woman's voice. Why not go with someone who is a viral up-and-comer?
It is unclear when this new verse was recorded. Furthermore, it is unknown whether or not this verse is ever going to come out. If it does, we're sure the Ye fans out there will be thanking their lucky stars.