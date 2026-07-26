38 Spesh Premieres Jadakiss, Jim Jones & Fat Joe Diss At Summer Jam

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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38 Spesh Jadakiss Jim Jones Fat Joe Diss Summer Jam
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 18: 38 Spesh performs on SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on October 18, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Jadakiss, Fat Joe, and Jim Jones had all seemed to warn 38 Spesh about his Summer Jam set, but he dissed them without any issues.

It's wild that a seven-year-old collaboration can lead to some fiery rap beef today. But 38 Spesh's recent comments about his "Sunday School" collab with Jadakiss and Benny The Butcher have devolved into a battle with 'Kiss, Fat Joe, and Jim Jones. Earlier this weekend at the Hot 97 Summer Jam, he performed an extended version of his "Fool's Mate" diss track against them, despite the three New York City MCs warning him about it previously.

The additional bars from Spesh reference "The Aroma," Joe and Jada's collaboration with Stove God Cooks on which 'Kiss responded to 38's "Sunday School" comments. For those unaware, the Rochester rapper claimed he outdid both Benny and the LOX member on the song, and that the latter ducked collaborations ever since.

"'Kiss, you will never be your own boss / Only a b***h-a** n***a recording phone calls," the Trust Comes First founder added in his verse. He had been teasing the track's release that whole day, and it later made its way to streaming services.

In a backstage Summer Jam clip, Spesh mocked Jadakiss' previous warning about instigating their beef at the concert event. "I pray you have a SAFE day today! Don't run into the Militia or any Landmines," Jada had written on Instagram. "Make way for the bad guy... We looking for the militia. Where the militia and the landmines at?" 38 said in the video.

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Jadakiss & 38 Spesh Beef

We'll see if there are any other responses or developments in this feud. But there's a chance Jadakiss might let 38 Spesh slide, as he recently got that advice from Memphis Bleek.

"I don't even want you to engage," he remarked on the Joe & Jada show. "That's how much work you've put in... 'When did these n***as put in work to mention me like this?' You can't battle everybody. A n***a got to prove who they are to get your attention. We competitive. We look at everything as, 'Yo, n***as trying to get at me?' Sometimes, it's deeper than that. N***as respect you, so they got to get at you."

We'll see how this rap beef evolves. As for the Jim Jones situation, he had stepped in to defend Joe and Jada, which is why he caught a lot of shots.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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