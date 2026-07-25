Memphis Bleek Tells Jadakiss To Leave 38 Spesh Alone

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Memphis Bleek Tells Jadakiss Leave 38 Spesh Alone
Apr 19, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Hip Hop artist Jadakiss watches Game One of the First Round of the NBA Playoffs between the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Memphis Bleek argued 38 Spesh's disses against Jadakiss are more of a sign of respect than disrespect, and that Jada shouldn't sweat it.

Memphis Bleek was the most recent guest on the Joe & Jada podcast, on which he spoke to Jadakiss about his beef with 38 Spesh. Spesh just dropped the "Fool's Mate" diss track which also targets Fat Joe, but the Roc-A-Fella alum doesn't think Jada should worry about the feud too much.

"From my perspective, that just shows you the GOAT," Bleek told 'Kiss. "You go from Africa to Finland, any n***a rapping right now, if they don't feel like they're better than you, they don't feel they that n***a. That makes you one of them guys. So yes, you got to take your hat off to that. I don't even want you to engage. That's how much work you've put in... 'When did these n***as put in work to mention me like this?'

"You can't battle everybody," he continued. "A n***a got to prove who they are to get your attention. We competitive. We look at everything as, 'Yo, n***as trying to get at me?' Sometimes, it's deeper than that. N***as respect you, so they got to get at you. Without getting at you, n***as won't respect them. How you prove you the best if you don't take out the best, or at least shoot at the best? What they doing, they doing they thing. I'm a fan of them spitters, but... If you not on 'Kiss level, you not that guy."

Memphis also recalled having Jada's picture on his wall ever since a diss from back in the day.

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Jadakiss & 38 Spesh Beef

For those unaware, 38 Spesh and Jadakiss' beef stems from some comments the former made on the BagFuel podcast. He suggested he bested the LOX MC in their "Sunday School" collab with Benny The Butcher, and that 'Kiss ducked collab opportunities with Spesh ever since.

Then, Jadakiss and Fat Joe dropped "The Aroma," which seemed to respond to Spesh's disses. He responded by going off on them and DJ Khaled, who was on Joe & Jada for the track's premiere. Now, it seems like they might engage in more lyrical warfare. But as Memphis Bleek said, it's more about respect than animosity.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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