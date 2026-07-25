Memphis Bleek Tells Jadakiss To Leave 38 Spesh Alone

"From my perspective, that just shows you the GOAT," Bleek told 'Kiss. "You go from Africa to Finland, any n***a rapping right now, if they don't feel like they're better than you, they don't feel they that n***a. That makes you one of them guys. So yes, you got to take your hat off to that. I don't even want you to engage. That's how much work you've put in... 'When did these n***as put in work to mention me like this?'

"You can't battle everybody," he continued. "A n***a got to prove who they are to get your attention. We competitive. We look at everything as, 'Yo, n***as trying to get at me?' Sometimes, it's deeper than that. N***as respect you, so they got to get at you. Without getting at you, n***as won't respect them. How you prove you the best if you don't take out the best, or at least shoot at the best? What they doing, they doing they thing. I'm a fan of them spitters, but... If you not on 'Kiss level, you not that guy."

Memphis also recalled having Jada's picture on his wall ever since a diss from back in the day.

Jadakiss & 38 Spesh Beef

For those unaware, 38 Spesh and Jadakiss' beef stems from some comments the former made on the BagFuel podcast. He suggested he bested the LOX MC in their "Sunday School" collab with Benny The Butcher, and that 'Kiss ducked collab opportunities with Spesh ever since.