Fool's Mate (Fat Joe, Jadakiss & Jim Jones Diss) – Song by 38 Spesh

38 Spesh was not happy at all with Fat Joe, Jadakiss, and DJ Khaled for their new track "The Aroma," and decided to fire back on his own diss track, "Fool's Mate." The new song also takes aim at Jim Jones, who has his own criticisms and beef with Spesh to address. "Fool's Mate" has a pretty, brass-backed triumphant instrumental to match the combative energy, but it also starts off on a more menacing note. While not every single bar is a winner, there are some slick lines flexing commercial success, claiming Capo isn't sustainably successful, and questioning the status of these rap titans.
Release Date: July 25, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Fool's Mate
Got a flow that will fill stands,
Only reason 'Kiss eating 'cause he Fat Joe lil' mans