Fool's Mate (Fat Joe, Jadakiss & Jim Jones Diss) – Song by 38 Spesh

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Fools Mate Fat Joe Jadakiss Jim Jones Diss 38 Spesh Fools Mate Fat Joe Jadakiss Jim Jones Diss 38 Spesh
38 Spesh has been feuding with Fat Joe and Jadakiss as of late, and also took shots against Jim Jones on this new diss track "Fool's Mate."

38 Spesh was not happy at all with Fat Joe, Jadakiss, and DJ Khaled for their new track "The Aroma," and decided to fire back on his own diss track, "Fool's Mate." The new song also takes aim at Jim Jones, who has his own criticisms and beef with Spesh to address. "Fool's Mate" has a pretty, brass-backed triumphant instrumental to match the combative energy, but it also starts off on a more menacing note. While not every single bar is a winner, there are some slick lines flexing commercial success, claiming Capo isn't sustainably successful, and questioning the status of these rap titans.

Release Date: July 25, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from Fool's Mate

Got a flow that will fill stands,
Only reason 'Kiss eating 'cause he Fat Joe lil' mans

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Screenshot 2026-07-16 102019 Songs Minks In Harlem (38 Spesh Diss) - Song by Nino Man
38 spesh Music 38 Spesh Eviscerates Jadakiss, Fat Joe & DJ Khaled Over "The Aroma"
jadakiss Music Jadakiss Appears To Fire Back At 38 Spesh On Unreleased Fat Joe Collab
Che Noir 38 Spesh Smooth Jazz Stream Songs Che Noir, 38 Spesh & The Other Guys Bring Us “Smooth Jazz” On New Single
Comments 0