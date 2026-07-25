Fool's Mate (Fat Joe, Jadakiss & Jim Jones Diss) – Song by 38 Spesh

38 Spesh has been feuding with Fat Joe and Jadakiss as of late, and also took shots against Jim Jones on this new diss track "Fool's Mate."

38 Spesh was not happy at all with Fat Joe , Jadakiss , and DJ Khaled for their new track "The Aroma," and decided to fire back on his own diss track, "Fool's Mate." The new song also takes aim at Jim Jones , who has his own criticisms and beef with Spesh to address. "Fool's Mate" has a pretty, brass-backed triumphant instrumental to match the combative energy, but it also starts off on a more menacing note. While not every single bar is a winner, there are some slick lines flexing commercial success, claiming Capo isn't sustainably successful, and questioning the status of these rap titans.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.