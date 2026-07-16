Minks In Harlem (38 Spesh Diss) - Song by Nino Man

Following 38 Spesh's comments about Jadakiss and Fat Joe, Nino Man has come through with his diss track, "Minks In Harlem."

38 Spesh, Fat Joe , and Jadakiss have been in a back-and-forth as of late. Recently, Fat Joe and Jada dropped off "The Aroma," which had some bars directed at 38 Spesh. Subsequently, he clapped back at Joe and Jada, which led to some fun discourse on social media. Now, Nino Man is jumping into the fight with his 38 Spesh diss track, "Minks In Harlem." The song is filled with insults, all while Nino Man delivers tight flows over some hard production. Now, we wait to see if 38 Spesh responds to this.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!