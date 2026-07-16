Minks In Harlem (38 Spesh Diss) - Song by Nino Man

38 Spesh, Fat Joe, and Jadakiss have been in a back-and-forth as of late. Recently, Fat Joe and Jada dropped off "The Aroma," which had some bars directed at 38 Spesh. Subsequently, he clapped back at Joe and Jada, which led to some fun discourse on social media. Now, Nino Man is jumping into the fight with his 38 Spesh diss track, "Minks In Harlem." The song is filled with insults, all while Nino Man delivers tight flows over some hard production. Now, we wait to see if 38 Spesh responds to this.
Release Date: July 15, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A