The Main Line - Song by 38 Spesh featuring Method Man

38 Spesh and Method Man have teamed up for the new single "The Main Line," from 38 Spesh's upcoming album, "8 Shots."

Soon, 38 Spesh will be dropping his new album, 8 Shots, much to the delight of his fans. He has been incredibly consistent with his singles as of late, and it's about that time we get a new project. With that being said, 38 Spesh came through with his latest effort, "The Main Line," on Friday with some help from Method Man . As you can imagine, this song is full of high-level rapping. 38 Spesh starts off the track with some gritty flows, all while Method Man returns the favor with some catchy bars. The production helps set the overall tone of the track, with both MCs showcasing their talents in exhilarating fashion.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!