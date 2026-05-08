The Main Line - Song by 38 Spesh featuring Method Man

Soon, 38 Spesh will be dropping his new album, 8 Shots, much to the delight of his fans. He has been incredibly consistent with his singles as of late, and it's about that time we get a new project. With that being said, 38 Spesh came through with his latest effort, "The Main Line," on Friday with some help from Method Man. As you can imagine, this song is full of high-level rapping. 38 Spesh starts off the track with some gritty flows, all while Method Man returns the favor with some catchy bars. The production helps set the overall tone of the track, with both MCs showcasing their talents in exhilarating fashion.
Release Date: May 8, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: 8 Shots
Quotable Lyrics from The Main Line
Get at me, yo, and I mean rappy, though
Can't go to kakasaki and back to wearing patakis, yo
Michelle'll crack your head like you cracked a shell on pistachios
Producer of this track must've snipped the key off of Casio