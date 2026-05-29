8 Shots - Album by 38 Spesh

38 Spesh has been a staple of New York rap, and on Friday, he dropped off his new 12-track album, "8 Shots."

38 Spesh is a consistent artist who always finds himself garnering some big features. That is especially true on his latest album, 8 Shots. This 12-track project comes with features from the likes of Busta Rhymes , Method Man , Che Noir, Dave East , and more. The songs contain 38 Spesh's gritty rap style. Furthermore, the songs feature some dope instrumentals that help match the lyrical content. Overall, it is another solid 38 Spesh project that will carry us through the Summer.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!