8 Shots - Album by 38 Spesh

38 Spesh is a consistent artist who always finds himself garnering some big features. That is especially true on his latest album, 8 Shots. This 12-track project comes with features from the likes of Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Che Noir, Dave East, and more. The songs contain 38 Spesh's gritty rap style. Furthermore, the songs feature some dope instrumentals that help match the lyrical content. Overall, it is another solid 38 Spesh project that will carry us through the Summer.
Release Date: May 29, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklit for 8 Shots
- Free Game
- The Main Line ft. Method Man
- Used 2
- Be The Best
- Mental Health ft. Che Noir
- Trust Us ft. Ransom & Smooth Haynes
- Speshal (Interlude)
- Heavy Burden ft. Dave East
- Great Wall ft. Curtis Coke
- Renovations
- Cold War ft. Busta Rhymes
- Everything