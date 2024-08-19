38 Spesh Delivers His Fourth Project Of 2024, "Mother & Gun"

38 Spesh, Rochester, New York rapper and producer, is always going to be active year in and year out. You can pencil him in for at least 2-3 projects every 12 months, and sometimes even more. With him dropping Mother & Gun, 38 Spesh is already over that quota, and there's still about three and half months to go. This new 10-track offering follows up a trio of collaborative efforts that saw the veteran go behind the boards for. The most recent of them was Grafh's God's Timing, which dropped back on July 26. The other two works that Spesh has been involved in include The Musalini's In God We Trust and Rasheed Chappell's Checks & Balances.
Besides this being his first solo album of the year, 38 Spesh is also making this release a big deal content matter wise. When he announced Mother & Gun back over a week ago via social media, he mentioned how this record has lots of emotional weight. "Im dropping my album next Friday 8/16 and it’s called “Mother&Gun”. This is the most intimate and personal project I ever made. I can’t wait until yall hear it." You'll be able to feel that right away on the opener "Early Morning". In some of the first few lines, Spesh mentions how this is a tribute to his late mother. Overall, the project also delves into resiliency, his past, and other personal anecdotes. See what all the hype is about with the links below.
Mother & Gun - 38 Spesh
Mother & Gun Tracklist:
- Early Morning
- Sacrifice (feat. Clemm Rishad)
- Spesh Is Back
- Del Lago
- Had It Coming (feat. Havoc & Lloyd Banks)
- Burn Marks
- Speshal Methods with Method Man (feat. Ti-Lar Bee)
- Can't Show Love Pt. 3
- Only You (feat. Klass Murda)
- Underestimated (feat. Benny The Butcher & Che Noir)