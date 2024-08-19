38 Spesh Delivers His Fourth Project Of 2024, "Mother & Gun"

38 Spesh, Rochester, New York rapper and producer, is always going to be active year in and year out. You can pencil him in for at least 2-3 projects every 12 months, and sometimes even more. With him dropping Mother & Gun, 38 Spesh is already over that quota, and there's still about three and half months to go. This new 10-track offering follows up a trio of collaborative efforts that saw the veteran go behind the boards for. The most recent of them was Grafh's God's Timing, which dropped back on July 26. The other two works that Spesh has been involved in include The Musalini's In God We Trust and Rasheed Chappell's Checks & Balances.