Grafh Recruits 38 Spesh, Memphis Bleek, Freeway & Peedi Crakk For New Single “Rocafella Chain”

Grafh is currently gearing up to drop his new collaborative album with 38 Spesh, God's Timing. The project is slated for release on August 2, and fortunately, the Queens rapper recently decided to give fans a taste of what's to come in the way of a single. On the track, which is titled "Rocafella Chain," he enlists the help of Memphis Bleek, Freeway, and Peedi Crakk. It features some hard-hitting bars from all of the rappers involved whilst incorporating several nostalgic nods to the iconic label's heyday. 38 Spesh contributes solid production, creating a track that seamlessly blends both the old and the new.
Listeners are certainly looking forward to hearing what else Grafh and 38 Spesh have up their sleeve on the rest of the album. This is particularly true after they delivered their latest offering, which Grafh describes as "a dynamic and energetic anthem" as well as a "must-listen for any hip-hop aficionado," per his YouTube page. While God's Plan is still a couple of weeks away, "Rocafella Chain" is a worthy preview, which will surely keep supporters occupied in the meantime.
What do you think of Grafh's new track with 38 Spesh, Memphis Bleek, Freeway, and Peedi Crakk? Will you be adding "Rocafella Chain" to your summer playlist? Are you looking forward to hearing Grafh and 38 Spesh's upcoming collaborative album, God's Timing, when it finally drops on August 2? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.
Read More: NoCap Is Full Of Anguish On "Yacht Party"
Grafh & 38 Spesh Prepare To Unleash God's Plan
Quotable Lyrics:
Rap money come faster than dope money, but slow money is better than no money