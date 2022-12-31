New York rapper Grafh has had a consistently steady output during 2022. Dropping several singles, many of which are collaborations, the 40-year-old has successfully made sure to maintain his relevancy in the game.

On Friday (December 30), the “Blow” rapper returned to drop off a brand new single with Tony Yayo and Sly Pyper, titled “Sometimes.” Pyper delivers the catchy hook, while Grafh and Yayo spit verses of their own. As a whole, the track finds the trio reflecting on their respective lives and struggles.

“This pain here never run out / I got so many tears, but they never come out / Livin’ in fear, you n*ggas is scared, so you never come out / Some n*ggas was weird that they never hung out,” Grafh raps in the song’s first verse.

The G-Unit rapper follows suit, speaking his own truth in his subsequent verse. “I jumped off the porch at 15 and started slingin’ / The truth gets silenced when the powerful is speaking / Live life with love, I don’t have expectations / My city never sleep and n*ggas always hatin’,” he raps.

Earlier this year, the Queens native released the deluxe edition of his 2021 album, Stop Calling Art Content. The project contains posthumous production from DJ Shay, who tragically passed away in 2020. The late producer was a part of Griselda Records and consistently worked with artists affiliated with the label, including Grafh.

Make sure to stream Grafh, Tony Yayo and Sly Pyper’s “Sometimes” on either Spotify or SoundCloud down below. Share your thoughts on it in the comments afterwards. Finally, make sure to stay tuned to HNHH for the latest music releases.

Quotable Lyrics:

I know a few winners in the game

But if you stay in it, like winning in Vegas, n*gga, you bound to lose

Won’t get too much pushing through pain

But sometimes you can’t get numb enough from whatever the vice you choose