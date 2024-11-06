TI & Tiny Demand Their Former Friend Is Held In Contempt Until She Covers Her Debts

BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 - Show
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: In this image released on October 10, 2023, T.I. and Tiny Harris attend the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)
TI and Tiny want their money.

TI and Tiny have asked a judge to hold Sabrina Peterson in contempt of court and sanction her $1,000 each day that she doesn't pay them their settlement money. She has been refusing to pay approximately $96,000 in legal fees after she had her lawsuit against them dismissed.

“Despite this court’s repeated orders that [Sabrina] pay [T.I. and Tiny] their statutory attorneys’ fees and costs, [Sabrina] has continuously and willfully refused to do so," the couple's attorneys wrote in a new filing obtained by In Touch Weekly. "Her blatant noncompliance with the orders not only demonstrates a disregard for the authority of this court but also imposes an unfair and ongoing financial burden on [T.I. and Tiny], who have been forced to expend additional resources to recover the attorney fees to which they are rightfully entitled.”

TI & Tiny Attend The 2024 One Music Festival

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 27: Tameka "Tiny" Harris and T.I. backstage during the 2024 One Music Festival at Central Park on October 27, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

In Peterson's lawsuit against the couple, she accused them of trade libel, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and intentional and negligent interference with prospective economic advantage. An appeals court dismissed the claims in October 2023. T.I. and Tiny's legal team further wrote: “[Peterson] and her attorneys took advantage of the legal system by filing a ‘kitchen sink’ complaint, hoping that the nature of their allegations would attract enough media attention, which would then, in turn, put pressure on [T.I. and Tiny] to settle. [Peterson] and her lawyers never had any intention of diligently prosecuting this case.”

TI & Tiny Want Their Money

Their case regarding Peterson isn't the only legal victory they've taken in court this year. They recently won $71 million in their lawsuit against toy giant MGA Entertainment as well. Be on the lookout for further updates on TI and Tiny on HotNewHipHop.

