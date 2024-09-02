T.I. Reveals King Harris Is Expecting His First Son

T.I. will be getting another grandchild soon.

T.I. has revealed that his son, King Harris, is preparing to welcome his first child. He made the surprising revelation during an interview with Hot 107.9 featuring Young Dro, last week. In doing so, he joked about raising the child to terrorize his 20-year-old father.

“Yeah, I got two granddaughters [and] I got a grandson on the way,” T.I. explained. “King’s about to have a son.” From there, he revealed: “And I told him [King] I’m gonna make this [one] the greatest gangster of all time. I’m gonna raise this one to torture you the way you tortured me — I promise you there will be an indictment in this young one.” T.I.'s other son, Domani, recently welcomed a daughter of his own, while his stepdaughter, Zonnique Pullins, already has a daughter as well.

T.I. & King Harris Perform During ATL Hip-Hop Hop 50 Concert

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 13: T.I. and King Harris onstage during ATL Hip-Hop Hop 50 concert: Yesterday, Today And (404)-Ever at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on August 13, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

When The Shade Room posted the clip on Instagram, fans weren't exactly supportive of the situation in the comments section. "We've got to stop celebrating things that aren't right or at the right time," one user wrote. Another added: "I’m not congratulating a 20 year old on having a baby. Good luck." One more criticized: "A child about to have a child. No emotional maturity."

T.I. Reveals King Harris Has A Kid On The Way

King has made headlines for his antics several times over the years. In 2023, he caught media attention for claiming that T.I. and Tiny barely raised him and the credit goes to his grandmother. He and T.I. eventually got into a physical confrontation during a Falcons' game after the comments. Check out the full interview on King Harris' situation below. Be on the lookout for further updates on T.I. and King Harris on HotNewHipHop.

