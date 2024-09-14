King Harris Reveals The Actual Backstory Of His Black Eye

ATL Hip-Hop Hop 50 Concert: Yesterday, Today And (404)-Ever
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 13: King Harris performs onstage during ATL Hip-Hop Hop 50 concert: Yesterday, Today And (404)-Ever at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on August 13, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
King Harris was just pranking his followers.

King Harris has revealed that the picture of himself with a black eye, which he uploaded on Instagram while claiming to have been in a fight, was fake. In his latest post on the platform, he explained that it was for a new video and he was pranking his followers.

In a caption laced with laughing emojis, Harris wrote: "Man It’s be a REAL PURGE N ATL if yall seen me like dat f*ck seeing it on instagram it was gon be fox 5. It was a bet from my cast I was on set. Ik dat world was SO READY TO SEE ME WIT A BLACK EYE. SIKE NEW SONG OUT LOCKED IN @lilduval they gon be mad. BUT GOOD MORNING WORLD." The post resulted in plenty of criticism from annoyed followers. "U wannabe your dad so badly but you ain’t got it son," one user commented.

King Harris & T.I. Perform Together In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 15: T.I. and King Harris perform onstage during 2023 V-103 Winterfest: Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop at State Farm Arena on December 15, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Other fans did end up coming to his defense. "All I ever saw in King was a kid who just admired and looked up to his fathers background, past and now future," one user explained. "He can’t help the fact he just was brought up in a different life style then his father because his father and mother paved a better way and lifestyle for him so now he just has been able to enjoy the best from both worlds." Another fan wrote: "Even beyond all the negativity, I've always seen greatness in this young man. Now that I know he's a Virgo, I already know he's solid. King will live up to his name."

King Harris Reveals He Faked The Fight

The latest post comes after T.I. revealed that his son is expecting his first child, earlier this month. Check out the clip of Harris explaining the backstory of the fight photo below. Be on the lookout for further updates on King Harris on HotNewHipHop.

