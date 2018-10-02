black eye
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock Puts Makeup On Blueface For Black Eye She Gave HimThe couple teased each other about sometimes getting physical as Chrisean covered up her boo's bruise.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVAdam Sandler Appears On "GMA" With A Black Eye: "There’s Nothing Cool About This"Adam Sandler says that a "bad accident" caused him to show up on "Good Morning America" with a black eye.By Cole Blake
- GramGhislaine Maxwell Has A Black Eye In First Photo From JailA new photo of Ghislaine Maxwell has surfaced from behind bars, showing her with a black eye.By Alex Zidel
- MoviesHalle Berry Fronts Black Eye As Second Injury From "Bruised" FilmHalle Berry's putting in work. By Chantilly Post
- MusicRemy Ma's Rep Says There's "No Credible Evidence" To Back Assault AllegationA spokesperson for Remy Ma released a statement regarding the assault claims made by "Love & Hip-Hop" star Brittney Taylor.By Aron A.
- MusicRemy Ma Turns Herself Into Police For Alleged Assault Of Brittney TaylorRemy Ma surrendered to police on Wednesday.By Aron A.
- MusicBrittney Taylor Continues Her Fight Against Remy Ma, Lawyer Speaks OutA lawyer posted a photo of himself with Taylor & wrote: "I stand with Brittney."By Erika Marie
- MusicRemy Ma Being Investigated For Assaulting "Love & Hip Hop" StarBrittney Taylor accused Remy Ma of giving her a black eye.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBrittney Taylor Shares IG Photo Of Black Eye, Blames Remy Ma For InjuryThe two L&HHNY co-stars are rumored to have gotten into a fight.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentJennifer Lopez's Fiancé Alex Rodriguez Has Possible Black Eye After Cheating RumorsDid Jose Canseco catch up to him?By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentJohnny Depp Has Photo Evidence Of Black Eye He Allegedly Got From Amber HeardAmber and Johnny are still going at it. By Chantilly Post
- MusicTinashe Strikes Spread-Eagle Pose Resulting In Injury: "Sorry I Gave You A Black Eye"The singer's moves hit hard.By Zaynab