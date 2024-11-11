King Harris Opens Up About The Challenges Of Parenting

King Harris has been struggling to get any sleep.

King Harris recently discussed the challenges of parenting in a video shared on social media, after welcoming his first child, earlier this month. He began by revealing that friends have been hitting him up joking about how little sleep he must be getting. Harris explained that, in actuality, he never got any sleep before becoming a father because he was always out working and partying. "But now, I'm damn sure not getting no sleep," he remarked.

"This n***a be up every morning, and then around the morning time he likes to do that little live concert I be doing with him. And he like to walk around house, that’s what I’ve been dealing with!” he added. He concluded by promoting his Snapchat account.

Read More: King Harris Welcomes A Baby Boy And Drops A Song In The Process

King Harris Performs With His Father, T.I.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 15: T.I. and King Harris perform onstage during 2023 V-103 Winterfest: Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop at State Farm Arena on December 15, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

When The Shade Room shared the post on Instagram, fans came to Harris' defense as users trolled him over the video. "Y’all so damn mean & all this boy was trying to do is tell everybody how his parenting is going & he seems genuinely happy about it," one user wrote. Another added: "He seems like he's enjoying himself and his baby. That's great! Leave this man alone."

King Harris Speaks On Fatherhood