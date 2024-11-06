King Harris Welcomes A Baby Boy And Drops A Song In The Process

The family hustle just got a little bigger.

King Harris, son of newly retired rap star T.I., welcomed his newborn son, King Jr., on Tuesday (Nov. 5). The 20-year-old rap star announced his son's arrival on Instagram with a new song dedicated to the new bundle of joy. The post features the new song, “Dear Son,” with King Jr.’s time of birth, followed by a blue heart and crown emoji. Captioned: “Nov 5, 8:09 am Welcome King Jr. TIME TO TAKEOVER.”

Ahead of childbirth, King and the mother of his child, who goes by Big Na Na on Instagram, hosted a baby shower that went viral in October.

King revealed the baby in September after his father unveiled the news with vengeful intentions in August during an interview with Hot 107.9. “I got two granddaughters and a grandson on the way,” T.I. shared with the radio personality. “King is about to have a son. And I told him, I’ma make this the greatest gangster of all time. I will raise this child to torture you the way you tortured me. I promise you there will be an Indictment in this young one.”

King Announces Son's Arrival With New Song

T.I. and King have had several public situations varying from arguments about King dropping out of school to pursue a passion for music to validating King’s street credibility to the father foreshadowing his son’s possible future that includes prison if he does not change his life. Also, Tip has defended his son from others, such as viral comedian Charleston White in 2022.