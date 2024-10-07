King Harris Reveals Who His Child's Mother Is With Sweet Baby Shower Footage

Congrats to the couple!

T.I. is going to have another grandchild, as he revealed last month that his son King Harris' partner will welcome a child into the world very soon. Fans wondered who the woman was, and we now know thanks to some of the couple's new baby shower footage. She goes by the name Big Nana on Instagram, and while some fans already connected the dots on who she was, these new Internet posts seem to confirm it for good. In any case, congratulations are in order for the couple, although we don't want to make any presumptions about their relationship status.

After all this fan speculation, we wonder how much more we will see of King Harris' new life as a father and what more details could emerge ahead of the child's birth. However, he's got other issues to iron out and discuss when it comes to his rapper antics as of late. For example, Harris recently spoke on how his father T.I. and Boosie Badazz scolded him and Boosie's son, Tootie Raw, for promoting gun use in a music video. As he stated on social media, it seems like this whole thing doesn't really reflect Harris' actual life.

King Harris & His Child's Mother

"Y'all ain't ever seen me post a gun ever in life, I don't even own a gun," King Harris said on the Internet. "I'm not that guy. I'm for entertainment purposes only." However, some fans were still critical of the proliferation and romanticization of weapons in the video, even though it's no different than a million other visual treatments. "THE POINT IS THAT [TI & Boosie] did the Right thing!!! What MANY others need to do and that’s on THAT!!" one fan posited.