Boosie Badazz And T.I. Scold Their Kids For Using Guns While Filming A New Music Video

Boosie Badazz and T.I. weren't happy to see the two holding weapons.

A moment between Boosie Badazz, T.I., and their children is going viral on social media. In a clip posted by The Shade Room, the two veteran rappers scold their kids for using guns on a music video set. Yelling at King Harris, T.I. asks what will happen if police show up and ask who the weapons belong to. "You got girls here, why don't you talk about being in love," he asks at one point.

In response to the viral video, fans have been praising Boosie and T.I. for taking action. Ebro Darden wrote in the comments to The Shade Room's post: "First, why ya’ll rapping anyway? Too many rappers already. Second, why are you lying be yourself. Third, that’s why the one brother, Domani, kinda poppin’ …. Being himself. Amd furthermore… love this." Another fan remarked: "Both parents have gun charges. They dont want that for their kids! This is how u parent! Love this!"

T.I. & King Harris Perform Together In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 15: T.I. and King Harris perform onstage during 2023 V-103 Winterfest: Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop at State Farm Arena on December 15, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

In music news, Boosie and T.I. previously wanted to work on a collaborative album together, but haven't been able to pull it off. Appearing on the We In Miami podcast, last year, Boosie took responsible for it not coming together. "The time that we had allotted for it we kinda passed by it," he said. "Not saying that the window can’t present itself again. We have a very healthy relationship."

Boosie Badazz & T.I. Shut Down Their Kids' Music Video