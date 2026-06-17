T.I. Confirms The Release Date For His Final Album "Kill The King"

BY Alexander Cole
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Nov 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper T.I. on the field during a game between the Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
T.I. is looking to drop off "Kill The King" later this month, and it just so happens to be the final album of his career.

T.I. is a legend through and through. He is one of the forefathers of trap music and is responsible for some of hip-hop's biggest hits. Not to mention, he continues to deliver quality tracks well into his career.

His song "Let Em Know" has become a viral sensation this year. Meanwhile, songs like "Trauma Bond" and "MR HIM" showcase his ability to keep up with the times. As it turns out, all of these singles are in service of his upcoming project, Kill The King. This will be T.I.'s final album, and he is looking to make it a special endeavor.

This will be a bittersweet moment for the artist. Dropping your final album is no easy task. It comes with a lot of pressure and also some anxiety. After decades of success in the rap game, it can be difficult to transition into other endeavors.

However, T.I. is ready for that transition. On Tuesday night, he confirmed that his new album is going to be released on June 26.

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Kill The King Release Date

This release date is exactly 10 days from now. The album will drop on New Music Friday, and we're sure hip-hop fans will be prioritizing this project above the rest. After all, it's not every week that you get a legend's retirement album.

T.I. and his sons King and Domani will be going on tour this Summer. "The King Succession Tour" will be a way for the artist to pass the torch to his kids. It is going to be an exceptionally cool moment, and it is no surprise that fans are excited to see it go down.

Over the coming days, it is likely that T.I. will provide fans with the tracklist and features. Stay tuned to HNHH, as we will keep you updated when that happens.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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