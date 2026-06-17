T.I. Confirms The Release Date For His Final Album "Kill The King"

T.I. is a legend through and through. He is one of the forefathers of trap music and is responsible for some of hip-hop's biggest hits. Not to mention, he continues to deliver quality tracks well into his career.

His song "Let Em Know" has become a viral sensation this year. Meanwhile, songs like "Trauma Bond" and "MR HIM" showcase his ability to keep up with the times. As it turns out, all of these singles are in service of his upcoming project, Kill The King. This will be T.I.'s final album, and he is looking to make it a special endeavor.

This will be a bittersweet moment for the artist. Dropping your final album is no easy task. It comes with a lot of pressure and also some anxiety. After decades of success in the rap game, it can be difficult to transition into other endeavors.

However, T.I. is ready for that transition. On Tuesday night, he confirmed that his new album is going to be released on June 26.

This release date is exactly 10 days from now. The album will drop on New Music Friday, and we're sure hip-hop fans will be prioritizing this project above the rest. After all, it's not every week that you get a legend's retirement album.

T.I. and his sons King and Domani will be going on tour this Summer. "The King Succession Tour" will be a way for the artist to pass the torch to his kids. It is going to be an exceptionally cool moment, and it is no surprise that fans are excited to see it go down.